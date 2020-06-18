Social enterprises unite to help ex-offenders reshape their futures

Lucy Parish, general manager of The Feed in Norwich, around the 7ft cheese Christmas tree from Kettle Foods. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Two social enterprises have agreed to work alongside one another to help ex-offenders forge prosperous futures after serving their time inside.

Norwich-based café and catering business The Feed and specialist education provider Action Community Enterprises (ACE) have agreed to collaborate with one another to provide opportunities for those looking for a second chance.

Lucy Parish, general manager of The Feed, said; “We believe the collaboration of two social enterprises and the skills and opportunities we both bring, will maximise the chances of ex-offenders making lasting changes to their lives.

We recognise for so many of the individuals we support, a job is so much more than an income, it is a future where they can flourish and thrive in society.”

Lou Gardiner, founder and Managing Director said, “Our vision is to do the very best we can for everyone we work with so that individually we make a difference but collectively we change society for the better.