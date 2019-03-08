Search

Advanced search

Norwich pub voted best beer pub for the 10th time

PUBLISHED: 16:22 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 06 September 2019

Landlord Colin Keatley, front, with some of the regulars at the Fat Cat pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Landlord Colin Keatley, front, with some of the regulars at the Fat Cat pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A pub in Norwich has scooped up Beer Pub of the Year 2020 by The Good Pub Guide for the tenth time.

Landlord Colin Keatley with his son Will, at the Fat Cat pub. Picture: Denise BradleyLandlord Colin Keatley with his son Will, at the Fat Cat pub. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Fat Cat on West End Street has been in business since 1981 and it took the owners just seven years to win the Beer Pub of the Year for the first time in 1988.

In the pub's 28 year history, it has been awarded the prize ten times - including 5 times in a row - and the owner has revealed "keeping it simple" is the secret.

The Fat Cat pub in Norwich has won the Best Pub for Beer ten times. Photo by Simon Finlay.The Fat Cat pub in Norwich has won the Best Pub for Beer ten times. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Colin Keatley, who runs the pub with his wife, said: "It's an old style pub. We don't do food and we have a range of beer including own brewery that we've had for 16 years."

Behind the bar, you can expect an extensive range of beer including 12 hand-pumped real ales, around 20 gravity served ale, strawberry and cherry beer and a new extra white Belgian lager, Vedett.

The Fat Cat Pub has served its own beer, among others, for 16 years. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Fat Cat Pub has served its own beer, among others, for 16 years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Keatley, 69, said: "I'm a beer detective and I'm always sleuthing. I'm lucky that I travel quite a lot and one of my hobbies is looking for local breweries."

You may also want to watch:

He once found a "remarkable" beer in Siem Reap in Cambodia from a micro-brewery run by an Australian man and stocks Beer Laos, from Laos, in The Fat Cat.

Next on the cards for the pub are six American beers following a trip to New York with his son and daughter last month.

Mr Keatley added: " We hit some bars and found some beers we've never heard of. I've found some of them on the internet, so it will be a case of hearing back from the suppliers."

However the landlord maintains the best breweries are in Europe and said the Czech Republic is the place to go for beer lovers - although the inspiration for the name, The Fat Cat, comes from a less far flung destination.

Mr Keatley said: " I read an article about a man opening a pub in Sheffield and calling it The Fat Cat. His wife was a graphic designer and she would constantly draw fat cats so he said to her: 'I'm going to name our pub The Fat Cat.'

"I thought it was a brilliant name but I'm polite and I phoned him up and asked if I could nick it. He agreed, but on the condition we buy some of his beer - and I've been selling the beer ever since."

Mr Keatley previously worked in pubs and bars in London at the height of the swinging sixties and seventies and was the youngest licensee in the country when he worked at the New Inn Savoy aged just 21.

Most Read

‘The village is being torn apart’ - Three councillors resign amid ‘tensions’ over village hall

Eric Lund, former chairman of Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council.

Workers ‘devastated’ at shock closure of popular seaside shop

Fudgetastic manager Jane Flanagan and her assistant Kelly Mileham, who say they have been left devastated after learning that the popular sweet shop is to close down at the end of the month. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Horrified onlookers tell how man threw dog to the floor and repeatedly hit it in Norwich park

Pilling Park in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich business in administration leaving 13 jobless

Migsolv on the Bowthorpe Industrial Estate has entered administration. Picture: Paul Harrison

Man offers £100 to stop demolition of train station worth £1m

Andy Erlam has offered to buy Brandon train station. Picture: Andy Erlam/Archant

Man with £3k worth of cannabis in car ‘grateful’ to have been stopped

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City bosses agree to meet fans over membership system gripes

Norwich City and West Ham's Premier League match at the London Stadium, Stratford . Norwich City is holding a series of meetings with fans about its controversial new membership system. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 31/08/2019

Audi A3 convertible stolen from busy street

A blue Audi A3 convertible car, registration EK11 RXX, was stolen from Spashett Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists