Father-of-the bride shocks wedding party with Daniel Farke wave during his speech

PUBLISHED: 08:01 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:01 14 June 2019

Martin Moore susprised his daughter Mel Moore on her wedding day by leading the party in a Farke wave. Photo: Tim Stephenson

Archant

White tends to be the most popular colour at a wedding - but one Norwich City fan was left speechless when her father turned hers green and yellow.

Mel Moore, 28, from Norwich, said her marriage to partner Meicha Moore, 28, had been planned for almost two years when they realised it was to clash with the Canaries' final game of the season against Aston Villa - in which they clinched the Championship title.

At 12.30 pm, the brides arrived at the Boathouse in Ormesby St Margaret for the ceremony, walking up the aisle at 1 pm, shortly after Norwich scored their first goal.

A City super-fan, Mrs Moore said she was grateful for the whispered score updates from her father-in-law throughout the ceremony, as Norwich clinched a 2-1 win.

But the real surprise of the day came after the ring exchange, as the wedding party assembled for the speeches.

Mrs Moore has been going to Norwich matches with her dad Martin for more than 19 years and said the games have always been an important time for them. But the 28 year-old was caught completely off guard when, during his speech, the father of the bride pulled out a Daniel Farke mask and led the wedding party in a "Farke wave", made famous by the head coach last season after Canaries' victories.

She said: "I was absolutely astounded. Everybody loved it, even the people that didn't have a clue what was going on joined in. It was so bizarre."

As the final whistle blew at Carrow Road, the newly weds said their wedding turned into a double celebration.

And Mrs Moore said the final score might have been helped by her lucky Norwich City shirt, which was in position on the back of her chair and has been present for every winning game this season.

For extra luck, the bridal super-fan presented her new wife with a special wedding gift: her own NCFC shirt with her new married name emblazed on the back.

She added: "Meicha is an adopted Norwich City fan. She comes with me to games that Dad can't make it to."

