Mask or no mask? The picture in one Norfolk town

How many people are wearing face masks in shops in Cromer? Betty Gathergood and daughter Sarah Derry outside Co-op. Pictures: David Bale Archant

Face coverings are now compulsory on public transport - and pressure is building to make people wear them inside supermarkets and shops.

How many people are wearing face masks in shops in Cromer? Margaret Murphy and partner, Steve Oxley. Pictures: David Bale How many people are wearing face masks in shops in Cromer? Margaret Murphy and partner, Steve Oxley. Pictures: David Bale

But, unlike in some countries, they are yet to fully catch on here.

In Cromer on Saturday, the masks were few and far between, including in supermarkets.

During a few minutes spent in Iceland, all nine customers had no face covering. At Co-op, only four of the 26 people wore one.

However, some people were keen to cover up.

How many people are wearing face masks in shops in Cromer? Mary Seward. Pictures: David Bale How many people are wearing face masks in shops in Cromer? Mary Seward. Pictures: David Bale

Betty Gathergood, from Cromer, said: “I don’t want to catch anything. I’ve got gloves to wear as well, if I need them. I live in a flat and go up and down in the lift, so I need them.”

She was shopping with daughter Sarah Derry, from Norwich, who was not wearing a face covering.

She said: “If I was in a crowd I would wear a face covering, but not where there are fewer people.”

The self-employed hairdresser is hoping she can return to work from July 4.

Takeaway pints on offer at the Wellington pub in Cromer,. Pictured is manager Nick Copeman. Pictures: David Bale Takeaway pints on offer at the Wellington pub in Cromer,. Pictured is manager Nick Copeman. Pictures: David Bale

Steve Oxley spent the coronovirus outbreak staying with his partner in Cromer.

He said: “Unless they turn around and say we must wear them, I don’t think masks will help much. In supermarkets you can keep your distance from other people.”

His partner Margaret Murphy added: “I’m deaf so I cannot lip-read if people are wearing masks. Hopefully, things are getting a bit back to normal.”

Mary Seward put on a face covering at Co-op. “I always wear face masks in shops,” she said.

Reporter David Bale enjoying a takeaway pint outside the Wellington pub. Pictures: David Bale Reporter David Bale enjoying a takeaway pint outside the Wellington pub. Pictures: David Bale

Meanwhile, visitors are returning to the town, with queues back outside Windows ice cream and the Butcher’s Joint. And there were quite a few people on the beach, with most observing the two-metre social distancing rule.

And there was one special treat in town - a takeaway pint at the Wellington pub.

Manager Nick Copeman said he had tried it out on Wednesday, when it had been a success, and was doing it again.

