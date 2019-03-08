How you could join the crew aboard the Excelsior on a special day sail

How you could get involved in a day sail on board the Excelsior from Lowestoft. Picture: Mike Page Archant

There’s still an opportunity to join one of the last remaining fishing smacks still sailing out of Lowestoft for a day sail from her home port.

The Excelsior at her home port in Lowestoft. Pictures: Bill Hancock The Excelsior at her home port in Lowestoft. Pictures: Bill Hancock

Day sails aboard one of the UK's top 60 most historic ships – the Excelsior – will be held in May, June and July.

A spokesman for the 77ft Excelsior LT472 said: “We've had a great start to the season and are looking forward to taking local people on a rare day's sailing out of her home port.”

The day sails out of Lowestoft begin on Monday, May 6, departing at 9.30am from Heritage Quay and returning at 5.30pm.

Further day sails will be held on June 26, July 12 and July 13.

For details and to book your place on the day sails, call the charity on 0845 308 2323, email sailing@excelsiortrust.co.uk or visit www.theexcelsiortrust.co.uk

Excelsior partnered with the Time and Tide Museum, Lowestoft Maritime Museum, Ormiston Denes Academy, Horatio House, Make Yarmouth and Cefas in delivering an Oceans of Waste beach clean of Lowestoft beach this week to raise awareness around marine pollution.

The Excelsior spokesman added: “The beach clean was a huge success and the students got very involved with the project.”