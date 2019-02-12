Community centre cafe to offer training opportunities alongside rebrand and new menu

A cafe inside a community and business centre will soon be used as a training hub for the wider community.

The Engine Room, based in the Charles Burrell Centre (CBC), will be based in the former cafe and main kitchen space in the building.

It will serve tenants and hirers of the building alongside being available to the whole community as a training space for those looking for work experience.

The Engine Room will also provide training and shared learning opportunities around cooking for residents and families.

The new manager, Tracy Terry, who took up the role on February 25, said it was a fantastic opportunity to relaunch the cafe.

She said: “I’ve had many connections to the CBC over the years, including attending as a pupil when it was Staniforth High School, working as a librarian with Thetford Academy, to hiring the venue when I was fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society last year.

“Therefore, when the chance arose for me to apply for the role of Manager of The Engine Room and return to CBC - I didn’t hesitate.

“It is such a fantastic opportunity to be involved in the rebranding and relaunch of the café area, and create a central meeting point for everyone visiting and working here at CBC”.”

A rebrand and a new menu with a wider range of breakfast items, soups and a specials board will be introduced, alongside a new coffee machine.

Interim chief executive and councillor Terry Jermy said: “The Engine Room is already an important part of the building for tenants and hirers as it provides people with an opportunity to socialise and network but now we want to expand that and make it a valuable resource for the whole community.

“We’re looking forward to the space serving up not just a range of food but a range of learning opportunities as well”

A spokesman for the Engine Room said the team is keen to hear ideas about the new menu and are looking for volunteers.

A new Facebook page has been created at TheEngineRoomCBC or email Tracy Terry directly using tracy@charlesburrellcentre.org.uk or call 01842 779867.