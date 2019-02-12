Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New name and theme unveiled for the former Rattlesnake at Pleasurewood Hills

PUBLISHED: 09:19 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 01 March 2019

A reincarnate of The Rattlesnake rollercoaster will make a welcome return to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. The ride in 2006.

A reincarnate of The Rattlesnake rollercoaster will make a welcome return to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. The ride in 2006.

A popular attraction has unveiled the new theme and name for a former favourite rollercoaster.

After Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft revealed last month that a “reincarnate” of The Rattlesnake would be returning for the 2019 season, there has been speculation on social media surrounding the “twist” mentioned by the operators.

The twist turned out to be “a new theme”, and now Pleasurewood Hills has revealed that the newly refurbished rollercoaster will be called the Egg-Spress.

A post on the Pleasurewood Hills Twitter page said: “All aboard the Egg-Spress #pleasurewoodhills #thefunstartshere #themepark #rollercoaster”

With the 1986 ride now set to be themed to chickens, the coaster will make a welcome return as the park reopens on April 6.

Related articles

Most Read

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

An attempted ram raid took place in Brandon on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorist caught speeding by police twice in one afternoon

One man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer in Norwich city centre.. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

An attempted ram raid took place in Brandon on Friday morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Mark Armstrong explains how he’s trying to make the start line with a clear conscience

Mark Armstrong in pain on the home straight of the Robin Hood Marathon in 2017. Picture: Robin Hood Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists