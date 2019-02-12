New name and theme unveiled for the former Rattlesnake at Pleasurewood Hills

A reincarnate of The Rattlesnake rollercoaster will make a welcome return to Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft. The ride in 2006.

A popular attraction has unveiled the new theme and name for a former favourite rollercoaster.

After Pleasurewood Hills theme park in Lowestoft revealed last month that a “reincarnate” of The Rattlesnake would be returning for the 2019 season, there has been speculation on social media surrounding the “twist” mentioned by the operators.

The twist turned out to be “a new theme”, and now Pleasurewood Hills has revealed that the newly refurbished rollercoaster will be called the Egg-Spress.

A post on the Pleasurewood Hills Twitter page said: “All aboard the Egg-Spress #pleasurewoodhills #thefunstartshere #themepark #rollercoaster”

With the 1986 ride now set to be themed to chickens, the coaster will make a welcome return as the park reopens on April 6.