Search

Advanced search

‘Croissants and Norfolk tea’: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit businesses to show support

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 June 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited businesses in Norfolk to show their support after they reopened this week following an ease in lockdown measures.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks to owners Paul and Teresa Brandon during a visit to Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron ChownThe Duke of Cambridge speaks to owners Paul and Teresa Brandon during a visit to Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by the coronavirus and how they are returning to a new normal, after non-essential shops reopened in parts of the UK.

On the morning of Friday, June 19, The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers in King’s Lynn for the first time, speaking with the owners of the bakery and staff about how coronavirus restrictions have affected the family-run business.

The bakery, which opened on Monday, June 15 after 11 weeks of closure, saw 80pc of wholesale trade “disappear overnight” at the start of lockdown.

Owner Paul Brandon said the first five weeks was “very stressful,” adding: “It was very concerning because 90pc of our business is wholesale and 80pc of that disappeared because we do pubs, restaurants, schools, so we lost virtually everything.”

The Duke of Cambridge is presented with a birthday cake by shop owner Paul Brandon (right) during a visit to Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron ChownThe Duke of Cambridge is presented with a birthday cake by shop owner Paul Brandon (right) during a visit to Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

On his 20 minute visit to the High Street shop, The Duke heard how the business, which has been serving King’s Lynn for 50 years, had to furlough a number of staff but also how it “worked through” during the crisis by setting up a delivery service for local residents, and selling new lines of products to meet the demand for baking ingredients such as flour and sugar.

The Duke also showed his support for the west Norfolk bakery by buying pana chocolate, croissants and tasting their Sandringham tea.

Mr Brandon said: “We thought it was appropriate he had the Sandringham tea and he took a sample of it away in a little jar.

“It’s nice to know that he’s supporting the local area and he’s encouraging people to use the shops again.

The Duke of Cambridge carrying baked goods and pastries as he leaves Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron ChownThe Duke of Cambridge carrying baked goods and pastries as he leaves Smiths the Bakers, in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

“The staff were happy to see him too, although perhaps a little bit nervous and the fact he lives local as well is all good.

“We just need people to come out and start spending.

You may also want to watch:

“During lockdown there was a lot of support for corner and village shops, we just hope that continues and people appreciate what they had done during lockdown and hope that continues for local businesses.”

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron ChownThe Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

The business owner said he hopes to reopen their tearoom in July, depending on government advice.

Mr Brandon added: “It was certainly an honour, it was very nice to meet him.

“It’s his birthday on Sunday, so we gave him a birthday cake with a football theme, knowing he has his connections with football.

“He was very pleased with it and he doesn’t think it’ll survive until Sunday before it’s eaten.”

The Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron ChownThe Duchess of Cambridge talks to Martin and Jennie Turner, owners of the Fakenham Garden Centre in Norfolk, during her first public engagement since lockdown. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Aaron Chown

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday, June 18 where she met the centre’s owners, Martin and Jennie Turner, before speaking to staff members.

The Duchess revealed the majority of her trips outside her home have been to shop for food, as she carried out her first public engagement since lockdown began.

Kate toured Fakenham Garden Centre, which reopened on Friday, May 15, and as a keen gardener wanted to learn how the coronavirus outbreak had affected the independent business.

She told the owners she loved coming to garden centres with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“They love it,” she said with a smile, adding: “It’s such a great space for children and families to come to garden centres.

“I’ve been food shopping but I have to say I haven’t been out a huge amount more but it’s good and so important, now as things start to ease, people know they can go out and particularly to places like this.”

The Cambridges have spent much of the lockdown at Anmer Hall with their children, and while unable to attend their usual royal events have been holding virtual visits to care centres and hospitals via video calls.

The Duke and Duchess’ visits come as Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the British Chambers of Commerce, sent a message of support to business communities as they continue to reopen.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Former world boxing champion Herbie Hide facing new court fight

'Lets Be Having You' boxing night at Norfolk Showground. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SPORT © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2008 (01603 772434)

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man falls overboard and drowns in river after rescue bid fails

Extensive search operations took place at the River Wensum last night as rescue teams from across the county attempted to find a man who had fallen overboard. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat

MasterChef finalist announces reopening date for restaurant

Benoli is taking bookngs from July 4. Pic: Archant

Norwich School announces changes after 250 pupils sign racism letter

Former and current pupils have shared their experiences of racism at Norwich School, prompting the headmaster to announce changes to the curriculum. Photo: Archant

Woman was ‘violent and abusive’ to bus driver when told she had to wear face covering

A woman became 'violent and abusive' towards a Sanders bus driver after she was told she could not board without wearing a face covering. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

TV presenter Simon Thomas upset after ‘photo shaming’ threat on day of his Dad’s funeral

TV presenter Simon Thomas. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24