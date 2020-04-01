Pub donates thousands of pounds worth of stock to homeless

A pub that has closed its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak has donated its leftover food to the homeless.

The Duck Inn in Stanhoe made the decision to close its doors to ensure the health of its staff and customers.

The pub, owned by Ben and Sarah Handley, had thousands of pounds worth of stock left over from Mothering Sunday.

Mr Handley said: “We all have a responsibility for each other, and more so at this time. Anything we can do to help we will, and this is a small gesture which hopefully will mean the world to those people suffering the most.

“I truly believe that we all have a responsibility to each other and times like these will hopefully make us nicer people and we can all help each other more.”

All of the stock has been given to The Purfleet Trust in King’s Lynn to help, which supports homeless people.

Find out more about The Purfleet Trust visit www.purfleettrust.org.uk