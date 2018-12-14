Norfolk inn named one of the top 50 gastropubs for first time

Ben Handley pouring a Top 50 beer at the Duck Inn, Stanhoe, which has made it into the Top 50 Gastropubs for the first time. Pictures: Andrew Waddison/ AW PR Archant

A Norfolk pub has been included in the 2019 Top 50 GastroPubs for the first time.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Handley in the herb garden at the Duck Inn, Stanhoe, which has made it into the Top 50 Gastropubs for the first time. Pictures: Andrew Waddison/ AW PR Ben Handley in the herb garden at the Duck Inn, Stanhoe, which has made it into the Top 50 Gastropubs for the first time. Pictures: Andrew Waddison/ AW PR

The Duck inn in Stanhoe is a family-run business in north Norfolk which has been run since 2013 by chef/patron Ben Handley and his wife Sarah with Ben’s brother Sam as manager.

The team has transformed the 18th century building into a true dining destination serving locally sourced, seasonal produce to create beautiful and unusual dishes.

Ben Handley said: “This is huge news for Norfolk and another step forward for this county as one of the premier dining destination in Britain.”

The pub is also a finalist in The Observer Food Awards 2019 for Best Sunday Lunch, and was named as a Top 5 Foodie Hotspot by publisher, Condé Nast.

The Duck Inn, Stanhoe has made the Top 50 Gastropubs for the first time. Pictures: Andrew Waddison/ AW PR The Duck Inn, Stanhoe has made the Top 50 Gastropubs for the first time. Pictures: Andrew Waddison/ AW PR

The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs is presented by The Morning Advertiser and regarded as the industry’s oscars.

Morning Advertiser editor Nicholas Robinson said: “Getting on this list is the jewel in the crown for foodie pubs across the UK. It’s the place to be seen.”

Mrs Handley said they were honoured to have been chosen.

“This is an enormous credit to our staff, customers and suppliers who give us their best every day,” she added.

Manager Sam Handley said: “To be recognised by your peers in the industry as well as many of our culinary heroes makes this award even more special.”

To celebrate, Elgood’s Brewery, which owns the pub, has commissioned a special ‘Top 50 Beer’, which will be available on tap at the pub from next week.

An Elgood’s spokesman said: “This recognition is the result of six years of dedication by Ben and Sarah and their whole team to transform the Duck from a village pub into a relaxed but exceptional dining experience in the beautiful Norfolk countryside.”

The pub will discover its final placing in the Top 50 at an awards ceremony on January 28 at Lillibrooke Manor, Maidenhead, where chef Tom Kerridge will cook a special lunch. The awards are voted for by top foodies and hospitality experts and are now in their 10th year.