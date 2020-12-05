Cromer-filmed movie starring Lily James and Ralph Fiennes coming to Netflix in January

Published: 5:30 AM December 5, 2020

Lily James, in Cromer for the filming of the Netflix drama The Dig. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

A Netflix film partly made in Norfolk about one of the biggest archaeological finds in the UK's history is to be released on January 29 next year.

The movie, titled The Dig, stars Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James and revolves around the discovery of the Sutton Hoo ship burial in 1939 in Suffolk.

Ms James, known for her roles in Cinderella and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, was among a crew that visited Cromer in December last year to film scenes for The Dig.

Netflix has just released a trailer for the film, in which Fiennes plays an amateur 'excavator' called Basil Brown who finds the buried ship on the property of a wealthy widow, played by Mulligan.

Ms James plays an archaeology student called Peggy Preston who joins in the dig, and the scenes filmed in Cromer revolve around her honeymoon, where her character stays at the town's Hotel de Paris.

Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan star in an upcoming Netflix film called The Dig, part of which is being filmed in Cromer. Pictures: PA - Credit: Archant

The filming drew much attention from Comer residents and visitors, as parts of the pier, prom and a car park were put off limits so the scenes could go ahead.

Chris Bibbey from Braintree, saw part of the action when he was staying at the Red Lion Hotel last year.

He said: "There were 35 extras in their nice, 1930s costumes and they were apparently going to run off onto the beach. There must have been 30 wagons here as well."

This newspaper spoke to Simon Stone, The Dig's Australian director, when he was in town, who said the Cromer scenes had gone "very well" even though it was raining most of the time.

The Dig filming in Cromer, Lily James on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Based on a novel by John Preston, the film's tag lines include: “From the first human handprint on a cave wall, we’re part of something continuous,” and "Nothing stays lost forever".

For anyone who ever dreamed of becoming an archeologist… THE DIG, on Netflix January 29. pic.twitter.com/Ar6e3LcSFD — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 3, 2020

The Sutton Hoo discovery changed our understanding of one of the earliest chapters of England's history.

Mr Brown and his team unearthed a treasure trove including silverware, gold jewelry and an iron helmet. It is thought the burial commemorated a leading figure in the then kingdom of East Anglia - perhaps even a king.

Before The Dig is released on Netflix's streaming service, there will be a limited cinema release, starting on January 15.







