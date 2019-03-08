Search

Big name DJ set to perform at Norfolk Showground

PUBLISHED: 14:18 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 15 August 2019

The Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing Astronaut

The Dancing Astronaut at the Norfolk Showground Credit: The Dancing Astronaut

Archant

Organisers of warehouse-based dance parties have revealed details of their next event in the county.

TDA Live - otherwise known as The Dancing Astronaut - has sought a licence from South Norfolk Council to host an event at the Norfolk Showground later in the year.

The Norwich-based events organisers have in the past hosted a show headlined by Chase and Status, with an advertisement on social media indicating the next event will be held in October.

Should the licence by approved, it will see the event held in a large warehouse on the showground in Costessey and headlined by Hammersmith producer and DJ Wilkinson.

The event is proposed to run from 7pm until 1am on Wednesday, October 2, with early bird tickets already on sale.

The licensing will be decided by South Norfolk Council in due course. Those wishing to comment on the application have until Tuesday, August 20 to do so.

