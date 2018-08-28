Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Beer to refuel runners in half marathon with a difference

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 January 2019

Reverends Edward Land and Dave Lloyd are training for The Craft Half. Picture:Street Child

Reverends Edward Land and Dave Lloyd are training for The Craft Half. Picture:Street Child

Archant

Sampling the best craft beer or running half marathons was once a binary choice, but for those who enjoy a bottle of craft beer after a light 10k, the chance to combine the two has finally arrived.

The Craft Half, in Thetford Forest, is a half marathon with a difference where runners running either a 10k or a half marathon are offered the chance to refuel with a half pint of craft beer every two miles.

Raising money for the charity Street Child, which supports children in deprived parts of the world with education, runners also receive a t-shirt, a pint glass, and access to the event’s after party.

Among early sign-ups include two Norwich vicars, the Rev Edward Land and the Rev David Lloyd, both from St Thomas Church.

Mr Lloyd said: “For the past four years, we’ve taken a team from St Thomas church to run in the Sierra Leone marathon for Street Child.

“It’s obviously much hotter and further from home than Thetford, so I’m really looking forward to seeing my kids and family at the finishing line this time, and enjoying some local craft beer along the way.”

Mr Land, who is aiming to complete a number of runs in the year he turns 40, added: “I’m not so sure about fuelling up on beer part, I might save my pint for the finishing line.

“But I’m very excited to be supporting this important and life giving charity”

Founder and chief executive of Street Child, Tom Dannatt, said: “The fundraising generated by the Craft Half is a huge opportunity to make a real difference to some of the most vulnerable children around the world.

“So get your mates together and join us on Saturday February 2 at Thetford Forest for a half marathon with half pints that’s double the fun.”

All public donations made to Street Child up to £2m will be matched by the UK Government after the charity was chosen to be part of the UK Aid Match scheme.

Race entry cost is £25, and more information and how to book can be found online at https://www.street-child.co.uk/craft-half-thetford.

You can also sponsor Mr Lloyd and Mr Land by visiting their sponsorship pages here https://thecrafthalfthetford.everydayhero.com/uk/david and here https://thecrafthalfthetford.everydayhero.com/uk/edward.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Stunning moment four wild stags run free in north Norfolk

Four stags in North Norfolk. Photo: Lisa Luke

He’s bit the postman, chased cars and jumped at the locals - Fearsome Phil the pheasant terrorises community

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists