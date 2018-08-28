Beer to refuel runners in half marathon with a difference

Reverends Edward Land and Dave Lloyd are training for The Craft Half. Picture:Street Child Archant

Sampling the best craft beer or running half marathons was once a binary choice, but for those who enjoy a bottle of craft beer after a light 10k, the chance to combine the two has finally arrived.

The Craft Half, in Thetford Forest, is a half marathon with a difference where runners running either a 10k or a half marathon are offered the chance to refuel with a half pint of craft beer every two miles.

Raising money for the charity Street Child, which supports children in deprived parts of the world with education, runners also receive a t-shirt, a pint glass, and access to the event’s after party.

Among early sign-ups include two Norwich vicars, the Rev Edward Land and the Rev David Lloyd, both from St Thomas Church.

Mr Lloyd said: “For the past four years, we’ve taken a team from St Thomas church to run in the Sierra Leone marathon for Street Child.

“It’s obviously much hotter and further from home than Thetford, so I’m really looking forward to seeing my kids and family at the finishing line this time, and enjoying some local craft beer along the way.”

Mr Land, who is aiming to complete a number of runs in the year he turns 40, added: “I’m not so sure about fuelling up on beer part, I might save my pint for the finishing line.

“But I’m very excited to be supporting this important and life giving charity”

Founder and chief executive of Street Child, Tom Dannatt, said: “The fundraising generated by the Craft Half is a huge opportunity to make a real difference to some of the most vulnerable children around the world.

“So get your mates together and join us on Saturday February 2 at Thetford Forest for a half marathon with half pints that’s double the fun.”

All public donations made to Street Child up to £2m will be matched by the UK Government after the charity was chosen to be part of the UK Aid Match scheme.

Race entry cost is £25, and more information and how to book can be found online at https://www.street-child.co.uk/craft-half-thetford.

You can also sponsor Mr Lloyd and Mr Land by visiting their sponsorship pages here https://thecrafthalfthetford.everydayhero.com/uk/david and here https://thecrafthalfthetford.everydayhero.com/uk/edward.