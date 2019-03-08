Video

Show your love for Norwich’s Anglia Square in new production

A vox pop being conducted for Anglia Square: A Love Story, a production by Norwich-based production company The Common Lot based on the history of the area. Picture: Robert Eke Robert Eke

Are you a fan of Anglia Square in Norwich? Do you like it so much that you would get on stage to sing about it?

Norwich production company The Common Lot has launched its community choir for Anglia Square: A Love Story. Director Simon Floyd. Picture: Robert Eke Norwich production company The Common Lot has launched its community choir for Anglia Square: A Love Story. Director Simon Floyd. Picture: Robert Eke

Admirers of the iconic brutalist structure could have the opportunity to do just that in a production being written by a city-based theatre company.

The Common Lot is looking for choir and cast members as well as a crew to take part in Anglia Square: A Love Story, which is being staged this spring and summer.

A controversial £271m redevelopment of the area, comprising new homes, a hotel and leisure quarter, was agreed by Norwich City Council in December.

Anglia Square: A Love Story is a year-long project supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The Common Lot has worked with researchers at Cambridge’s Anglia Ruskin University to investigate three periods in the area’s history: from its earliest settlement to the Second World War; the planning decisions in the 1960s which led to the development; and the oral testimony of those who have lived and worked there over the past 50 years.

The production’s community choir was launched on Sunday at the Octagon Chapel, at an event which enabled people to learn more about the research which has been undertaken.

Printmaking at Wensum Junior School. Pupils from the school are taking part in the research project around Anglia Square: A Love Story, a production by Norwich-based production company The Common Lot. Picture: Robert Eke Printmaking at Wensum Junior School. Pupils from the school are taking part in the research project around Anglia Square: A Love Story, a production by Norwich-based production company The Common Lot. Picture: Robert Eke

More than 40 local volunteers have pounded the pavements, delved into archives and spoken to those who have lived, worked and played around Anglia Square to discover the area’s hidden stories.

Children from Wensum Junior School have also photographed and studied the area ahead of the planned redevelopment.

The resulting material will be used to commemorate the heritage of the community at a True Stories Live event in June and a community theatre show in July, as well as to produce a song book, heritage booklet and website.

It is also enabling historical projects with five local schools using visual art and performance.

Director Simon Floyd said: “Everyone is welcome to join our new community choir. We’re also looking for cast and crew for this exciting theatre project.

“We’ll be performing at events in the city from June until July 14 including our free, outdoor, city centre performances.”

The choir is to meet every Monday from 7pm to 9pm, starting yesterday. Participation is free and open to all.