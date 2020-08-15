Search

‘I had a tear in my eye’ - Cafe marks VJ Day with good food and poignant stories

PUBLISHED: 19:06 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:07 15 August 2020

Wymondham Coffee Shop marks VJ Day. Michelle Filby (owner) kitted out to commemorate VJ day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Wymondham Coffee Shop marks VJ Day. Michelle Filby (owner) kitted out to commemorate VJ day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A vintage-themed coffee shop marked the 75th anniversary of VJ Day with a two-minute silence to honour those who fought in east Asia.

Wymondham Coffee Shop marks VJ Day. Michelle Filby (owner) and Karen kitted out to commemorate VJ day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

As well as decorating throughout, playing music of the era, and dressing as Land Girls, the owners of the Coffee Shop, based on Market Street in Wymondham, spent time listening to stories of those who lived through the war on Saturday.

Michelle Filby, co-owner of the cafe with Karen Ireland, said they wanted to bring history to life with home made cakes, scones and “some hearty meals”.

“During lockdown, we made sure to have a tea party at home for VE day,” she said.

“We spent the morning baking and decorating my driveway, while listening to the songs that won the war music, before spending the afternoon enjoying eating the cakes and scones.

Wymondham Coffee Shop marks VJ Day. Michelle Filby (owner) kitted out to commemorate VJ day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“We had such a wonderful time and it made me want to bring a little of that to Wymondham for VJ day.”

Miss Filby said she felt it was important to remember those who fought and gave their lives during the Second World War.

She added: “I can only imagine how everyone must have felt to hear the announcement made by the then prime minister Clement Attlee that the war had ended.

“Even during the two-minute silence we observed I had a tear in my eye and an overwhelming feeling of gratitude.

Wymondham Coffee Shop marks VJ Day. Michelle Filby (owner) kitted out to commemorate VJ day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“One couple had been listening to the memories of another elderly couple, who were recalling the sounds of the air raid sirens and how they had to hide under the kitchen table until it was safe to come out.

“Just seeing the expressions and interest of the younger couple showed me that holding our VJ Day themed event made a difference to the lives of a few more people - including mine.”

Miss Filby thanked the customers who visited the Coffee Shop, including those who observed the silence.

Children who visited also received free toy foam aeroplanes.

Wymondham Coffee Shop marks VJ Day. Michelle Filby (owner) kitted out to commemorate VJ day. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

