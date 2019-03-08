The East of England Co-op is giving away free breakfasts!

The East of England Co-op is celebrating breakfast during Sourced Locally Fortnight 2019 Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto (c) Lisovskaya Natalia

Get your hands on a bacon or fried egg sandwich as part of Sourced Locally Fortnight 2019.

The Sourced Locally initiative, launched by the East of England Co-op in 2007, is one of the country's leading success stories.

Thanks to the society's foresight and commitment to local business, millions has been pumped into the regional economy through both fledging and existing food and drink companies.

There are now more than 100 producers involved, and Sourced Locally Fortnight (until June 15) is just one way the Co-op champions them all.

For the first time ever, this year the supermarket is going out on the road, giving away free breakfasts in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.

From a specially designed van - courtesy of Norfolk's Natural Born Grillers - the team is travelling up and down the East of England, treating residents of the region to items from the special Taste of Suffolk breakfast pack. Available only during the fortnight, the pack costs £4 and includes bacon, sausages and sausage patties.

There are numerous other special offers in store throughout the event too, including bundle buys on local strawberries and cream, and free Adnams tonic water when you buy a bottle of their gin.

Where can I get my free breakfast?

Unless listed otherwise, the free items are either a bacon or fried egg sandwich.

June 4: Outside the University of Suffolk, Ipswich from 8am to11am.

June 5: Culver Square Colchester, free sausages in a roll and fried egg sandwiches from 11am to 3pm.

June 6: Norwich Train Station, free pork burgers and fried egg sandwiches from 4pm to 7pm.

June 7: The Triangle, Felixstowe from 11am to 3pm.

June 10: Stanway Co-op car park from 11am to 3pm.

June 11: Burnham-on-Crouch Co-op car park from 11am to 3pm.

June 12: Brightlingsea Co-op car park from 11am to 3pm.

June 13: Wickham Market Co-op car park from 11am to 3pm.

June 14: Woodbridge car park, Hamlin Walk, 11am to 3pm