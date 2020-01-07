Charity shop to open in Norfolk town

A charity that supports vulnerable children and young people will be opening up a new shop in a west Norfolk town.

The Children's Society will be opening up a charity shop at 3 Wales Court in Downham Market.

Work to refit the store is set to take place next week with the hopes it will be open by mid-March.

Paula Greatbanks, The Children's Society's Regional Retail Manager, said: "We are thrilled to be opening The Children's Society's first ever shop in Downham Market.

"Our shops play a vital role in helping us to support thousands of the country's most vulnerable children and young people and fighting for changes which give them hope of brighter future.

"The generous donations to our shops by kind-hearted members of the public and support of our customers enables us to reach many more children than would otherwise be the case.

"We are very much looking forward to becoming part of the community in this historic market town."

The store will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

The charity is recruiting a full-time manager, part-time assistant manager and a team of volunteers.

Anyone interested in becoming part of the team can contact Paula Greatbanks at Paula.Greatbanks@childrenssociety.org.uk or on 07850 500954.