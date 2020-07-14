Search

Community centre providing lifeline for residents wins free Norfolk Day bar

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 July 2020

Terry, CBC, preparing a food parcel for vulnerable family. Picture: Charles Burrell Centre

Terry, CBC, preparing a food parcel for vulnerable family. Picture: Charles Burrell Centre

A town’s community centre, which acted as a lifeline for residents through the pandemic, has won a FREE bar to help them celebrate Norfolk Day.

Front of CBC - location for pop-up bar. Picture: Charles Burrell CentreFront of CBC - location for pop-up bar. Picture: Charles Burrell Centre

The Burrell on Staniforth Road, Thetford, have been chosen as the winners of our Norfolk Day competition, with Moon Gazer Norfolk Brewhouse, to win a free bar.

The centre, which has been described as being ‘like the living room of their community’ by residents, entered the competition after their hard work to keep residents in their community safe and well during the pandemic.

Once an abandoned secondary school – The Burrell has been transformed into a thriving business and community centre with more than 50 organisations inside.

In their application, The Charles Burrell Centre said: “We probably won’t be able to run our usual ‘community day’ this summer, but having a bar next to the community café - and a space for people to sit on the lawn out front - will be the perfect way to bring all our neighbours together.

Billie and daughter Erin, CBC, preparing care packages. Picture: Charles Burrell CentreBillie and daughter Erin, CBC, preparing care packages. Picture: Charles Burrell Centre

“With your help, we’ll be physically distanced but stay socially connected.”

During the coronavirus pandemic residents on the street gave away more than 5,000 free lunches to children who have missed out on free school meals, provided essentials to anybody in need and picked up prescriptions for the vulnerable.

On the site is also a foodbank, which worked tirelessly throughout lockdown, community nurses and a graphics company started manufacturing PPE.

Elderly lady shielding recieves shopping delivery in forecourt Picture: Charles Burrell CentreElderly lady shielding recieves shopping delivery in forecourt Picture: Charles Burrell Centre

Danny Whitehouse, chief executive of CBC, said: “I have been so stunned at how quickly people came together during the coronavirus pandemic, I have never seen community spirit like it.

“We’re excited to not only share this with our staff, who have been working tirelessly through the pandemic but also our tenants and residents who have all been affected physically, emotionally or financially.”

On July 27, the street will enjoy a selection of ales, craft beers, gin, vodka and cider at the portable bar, including the trans-Atlantic collaboration beer, PondHopper, especially made for Norfolk Day in conjunction with Smartmouth Brewing in Norfolk, Virginia USA.

Mr Whitehouse said: “Thank you EDP and Moongazer for helping us to thank everyone in our community that’s come together to get through this difficult time.”

- Norfolk Day is sponsored by the Norwich Research Park.

- To get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

