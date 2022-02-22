Play about Norwich's 'Canada Boys' enters final run

The final shows of The Canada Boys - a play about two brothers who are tempted to leave Norfolk's mustard trade for an unknown future in Canada - are now taking place.

fEAST theatre's production is a 'sad comedy' set in Norwich in 1912 when the mustard firm Colman’s, concerned by rising unemployment in the city, offers its workforce a once-in-a life-time opportunity to start a new life on the other side of the Atlantic.

Based on true events, the play by Rob John tells the story of Jack and Eddie Craske, two brothers who had never ventured further west than Wymondham but are tempted to step into the unknown.

The production features Nimmo Twins star Owen Evans, and the remaining shows are: Beccles Public Hall - Wednesday February 23, Diss Corn Hall - February 24, Old Buckenham Village Hall - February 25, Southwold Arts Centre, February 26, The Cut, Halesworth - March 4, Sheringham Little Theatre, March 5.

