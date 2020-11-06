Search

Advanced search

‘I’m here to help’ - Meet the Norfolk landlady feeding her community

PUBLISHED: 18:07 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 06 November 2020

Julie Oatham, owner of The Butchers Arms in East Ruston, pictured outside the pub holding a box of goods ready to sell to the local community. Picture: Danielle Booden

Julie Oatham, owner of The Butchers Arms in East Ruston, pictured outside the pub holding a box of goods ready to sell to the local community. Picture: Danielle Booden

Danielle Booden/Archant 2020

A landlady who has been making takeaway cooked dinners throughout the pandemic for her community has said she will keep cooking for those who need it.

Puddings all packaged up ready to be delivered as part of The Butchers Arms in East Ruston's delivery and collection service. Picture: Danielle BoodenPuddings all packaged up ready to be delivered as part of The Butchers Arms in East Ruston's delivery and collection service. Picture: Danielle Booden

Julie Oatham, the landlady of The Butcher’s Arms in East Ruston, first decided start offering takeaway roasts in March when lockdown meant many would not be able to enjoy a Sunday lunch out on Mothers Day.

Now, seven months later she is still going strong, spending 14-hours a day in the kitchen to almost single-handedly produce 50-60 hot dinners a day.

Running a near “military operation”, Mrs Oatham, supported by her family and a team of volunteer drivers, has been delivering meals and offering pick-ups to people in East Runton, Sheringham and Mundesley since March.

Mrs Oatham, who has been landlady of The Butcher’s Arms for 29 years, said: “I do a lot of the cooking myself, I have volunteers come in on a Sunday to help me and to deliver, my husband and sister help at weekends too.

Hands being sanitised at The Butchers Arms in East Ruston ready for preparing deliveries. Picture: Danielle BoodenHands being sanitised at The Butchers Arms in East Ruston ready for preparing deliveries. Picture: Danielle Booden

“We’ve been doing a lot of deliveries to people who still can’t get out. We’re just doing it to help anyone in the community who can’t get a hot meal, it’s for anybody who needs it,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

Each week the pub advertises different menus through its Facebook page which people can then pre-order and arrange to collect or have delivered to their home in a socially distanced way.

Mrs Oatham said she could not run the scheme without her “brilliant” delivery drivers, who were all volunteers and worked full time.

Volunteer Mark, who works for Feline Taxis, delivering a Sunday roast from The Butchers Arms to a customer. Picture: Danielle BoodenVolunteer Mark, who works for Feline Taxis, delivering a Sunday roast from The Butchers Arms to a customer. Picture: Danielle Booden

She said the scheme had helped to put the pub back in touch with the community: “It’s taken something like this to find the people that need help, but they’ve always been there.

“I think I’m helping more people in the community [by doing this].”

• Our Here to Help campaign is highlighting the people who are doing their bit to help during the coronavirus lockdown - and asking more people to take part.

The campaign, in association with Norfolk County Council, is urging people to do something to help their neighbours, friends, village, town or city, and then to tell us so we can shout about it.

Julie Oatham, owner of The Butchers Arms in East Ruston, preparing meal orders ready for collection and delivery. Picture: Danielle BoodenJulie Oatham, owner of The Butchers Arms in East Ruston, preparing meal orders ready for collection and delivery. Picture: Danielle Booden

Let us know what you are doing by emailing Donna-Louise Bishop on donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Man admits murdering devoted mother of three

Michael Cowey. PIC: Norfolk Police.

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

Historic almshouses built for the ‘aged poor’ go up for sale at auction

The almshouses which are coming up at auction. Pic: Auction House

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

Twenty people are being treated for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 60s first Covid-19 patient to die at N&N in more than a month

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: Nick Butcher

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke’s fear over football’s response to pandemic

Daniel Farke wants a rethink when it comes to the demands on his Norwich City players Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

School closed and pupils told to isolate after Covid cases

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath which has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Swansea City - Doubts over Rupp, Cantwell, Placheta, Stiepi, Gibson and Sorensen; Quintilla ruled out

Todd Cantwell suffered an ankle injury in training during the week for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd