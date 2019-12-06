Search

Norwich pub to hand out free food and drink to people in need

PUBLISHED: 18:19 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 06 December 2019

Staff at The Butcher Bhoy will hand out free pasties, hot drinks and blankets to those in need. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Staff at The Butcher Bhoy will hand out free pasties, hot drinks and blankets to those in need. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

An Irish pub has embraced the festive spirit and will hand out free hot food, drinks and blankets to those in need in Norwich.

Marcus Pearcy, the owner of Butcher Bhoy Irish pub, came up with the idea to help those in need over Christmas. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodMarcus Pearcy, the owner of Butcher Bhoy Irish pub, came up with the idea to help those in need over Christmas. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Staff at The Butcher Bhoy, on Exchange Street, will give out baked goods, cups of tea and coffee and blankets to people in need across the city centre from now until the New Year.

You may also want to watch:

They will hand out a range of food including sausage rolls, pies, Norfolk pasties and cheese and onion twists.

Abiola Behan, 24, bar manager, said: "Christmas time is about family time, hot meals and celebration. But some people don't have any of that, so it is nice to make those people feel somewhat happy this time of year when it can be very difficult.

The Butcher Bhoy will hand out a range of hot food from sausage rolls and Norfolk pasties. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Butcher Bhoy will hand out a range of hot food from sausage rolls and Norfolk pasties. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We aim to do something every year to help people, as we just like to help people out. The idea this year came from our owner, Marcus Pearcy, so I can't take credit it for it!"

Customers are also encouraged to donate to the pub's collection box, which will raise further money for those who need it most.

