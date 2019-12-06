Norwich pub to hand out free food and drink to people in need

An Irish pub has embraced the festive spirit and will hand out free hot food, drinks and blankets to those in need in Norwich.

Staff at The Butcher Bhoy, on Exchange Street, will give out baked goods, cups of tea and coffee and blankets to people in need across the city centre from now until the New Year.

They will hand out a range of food including sausage rolls, pies, Norfolk pasties and cheese and onion twists.

Abiola Behan, 24, bar manager, said: "Christmas time is about family time, hot meals and celebration. But some people don't have any of that, so it is nice to make those people feel somewhat happy this time of year when it can be very difficult.

"We aim to do something every year to help people, as we just like to help people out. The idea this year came from our owner, Marcus Pearcy, so I can't take credit it for it!"

Customers are also encouraged to donate to the pub's collection box, which will raise further money for those who need it most.