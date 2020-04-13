Search

Network created to support veterans through coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:59 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 13 April 2020

The Bridge for Heroes has created a coronavirus support network. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Veterans are able to use a new support network which offers supply deliveries, phone calls and possible house visits.

Operation Mirror, run by The Bridge for Heroes, is providing specialist support to veterans of the armed forces in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity has not stopped its work or furloughed staff but is instead adapting how it works to provide the services.

It offers phone support with staffed helplines and dedicated outgoing welfare calls, low-risk and high-risk house visits carried out by trained and IPC-equipped SAM response teams as well as supply drops and video conferencing and remote activities in managed video chat rooms.

The Bridge for Heroes has been operating in the King’s Lynn and west Norfolk area for the past 10 years providing more than 15,000 support sessions. It aims to increase its services with the ability to support 1,000 veterans each month.

For more information go to www.thebridgeforheroes.org.

