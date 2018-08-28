Search

‘Iconic’ Norwich pub given extra protection as community asset

PUBLISHED: 16:53 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:53 21 November 2018

Mike Stonard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mike Stonard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A much-loved Norwich pub has been given an extra layer of protection after its value to the local community was recognised.

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: NorwichThe Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

The Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, has been deemed an asset of community value after a bid by Future Projects, which is behind Norwich community radio station Future Radio.

Mike Stonard, a Norwich city councillor and chairman of the station, said they put in the application because the Brickmakers was “far more than just a pub”.

It comes after fears the current team at the Brickmakers would leave when lease talks with owners Ei Publican Partnerships broke down, throwing the future of the popular music venue into doubt.

Since, talks have been ongoing on how the team could be kept in post and a petition started by this newspaper gained more than 17,000 signatures supporting the spot.

The Brickmakers Arms team.The Brickmakers Arms team.

Now, the building has been given greater protection from development if, in the future, it were ever sold.

Ei has said it has no intention of selling the building, and plans to keep it as a pub.

Mr Stonard said: “The Brickmakers is iconic, it’s a fundamental part of the music scene in Norwich and Norfolk, and beyond. It’s nurtured new talent and launched new talent which is something we try to do at Future Radio. It’s much loved and we can tell that by the petition and they also do so much important work in the community.”

Mr Stonard said while he would be keen to support any pub having difficulties with its owners he said the Brickmakers was “more than just a pub”.

He said: “The Brickmakers is something more and that’s why as a local councillor also I want to save it.”

Being an asset of community value means the community would have more say should moves be made to sell the Brickmaker’s and could even have the chance to buy it themselves.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships previously said: “We are continuing to explore every opportunity in an attempt to find a solution which would allow our publicans to continue trading at the site.”

