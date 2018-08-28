Search

Norwich pub looks out for city’s homeless and their dogs

PUBLISHED: 09:07 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:26 19 December 2018

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jonathon Childs is offering free meals at The Boundary Pub in Norwich for those alone on Christmas Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich pub is doing its bit to spread some Christmas goodwill and make sure everyone - even dogs - enjoy a treat over the festive period.

Recognising that a four-legged friend can be an important source of company for people who find themselves homeless, The Boundary Pub, in Aylsham Road is donating dog goody bags to the city’s rough sleepers who have a pet dog.

The bags, which contain enough food to keep a medium sized dog fed for a week, treats and a toys have been donated to the pub by a Great Yarmouth pet store and will be handed out to the city’s homeless dog owners in the coming week.

Jonathan Childs, landlord of The Boundary Pub explained the motivation behind handing out the gift bags. He said: “It’s Christmas time and we see these people sitting around the city with their pets and it seemed like a good idea to do something for them.”

Mr Childs, who has been landlord of the pub since August 2017 added: “If you are staying on a street corner at Christmas and you’re miserable then your solace is your pet.

“It’s a sense of security, and a lot of people are very attached to their animals and the dogs are attached to their owners.

“It’s not just because it’s Christmas but at Christmas you should do that little bit more.”

Not just looking out for the city’s homeless, The Boundary pub is also doing a number of other things to spread good will over the festive period including a Christmas shoebox drive for members of the county’s armed forces who are currently stationed in Afghanistan, offering a free Christmas lunch to anyone who will be spending Christmas Day alone and providing free hot drinks and food to any members of the emergency services who are working on December 25.

Mr Childs said: “We’re just trying to do what pubs should be doing as part of the community.”

Anyone who wishes to join the pub for a Christmas day meal is being asked to contact the it in advance to confirm their attendance by calling 01603 418324 or searching for The Boundary on Facebook.

