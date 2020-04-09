Search

Advanced search

Council providing stay-at-home activities during Easter

PUBLISHED: 14:17 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 09 April 2020

Alive Lynnsport are posting fitness videos on their Facebook page to help residents keep fit whilst they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Burt

Alive Lynnsport are posting fitness videos on their Facebook page to help residents keep fit whilst they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Burt

A council is providing activities for people to do while staying at home for Easter.

Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Photo: Archant LibraryBorough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Photo: Archant Library

West Norfolk council has announced it will provide a range of activities this Easter in response to the covid-19 outbreak as it “changes the lives of everyone” in the area.

The council is promoting ‘The Reprocessors’ Challenge’ which was created by the team at Stories of Lynn to encourage children to reduce and upcycle rubbish in creative ways and a ‘virtual west Norfolk,’ where people are being asked to share their pictures and films that were taken previously in the area as part of the Love West Norfolk campaign.

It is also encouraging people to take part in fitness videos posted by Alive West Norfolk on their Facebook page of free classes that residents can take part in during the lockdown over the next few weeks.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of the council, said: “In these exceptional times it is great to see the community coming together and staff at the borough council coming up with innovative ways to keep people fit, busy and creative while they are staying at home.

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for emergency planning. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.Stuart Dark, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for emergency planning. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.

“Stories of Lynn and Kick The Dust young volunteers have put a lot of work into this project and I’m pleased to see it not go to waste.

“If you have any great ideas please tell us on social media and we will share them. This sort of interaction can really help people’s personal wellbeing.” MORE: 85-year-old launches lights display to show love for NHS

Neil Gromett, managing director of Alive West Norfolk said: “Once again I have to thank the Alive team, especially the personal trainers and staff at Alive Lynnsport, for coming up with this inventive way of keeping people fit and healthy during the lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“This is just one of the things Alive is doing to help the community at this time.”

Stuart Dark, cabinet member for emergency planning, said: “These activities, aimed at giving people something to do while staying at home, are also meant to help with the positive wellbeing of our residents at this challenging time.

“And by staying at home, people are doing their bit to help the overall effort to put a halt to the spread of this virus.

“Remember the advice is ‘act like you’ve got it. Stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The Reprocessors’ Challenge can be found at storiesoflynn.co.uk/learning-during-isolation

A list of activities are available on the asklily.org.uk website.

READ MORE: Councillor makes masks for key workers and community membersTo keep up with coronavirus updates, please join our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Cancel your broadband’: Agent tells tenants rent is ‘priority’ despite coronavirus

Leo Nickolls (inset) said he was gobsmacked at the tone of the email from Martin & Co. Picture: Leo Nickolls/Google Images

Nine key questions on lockdown answered as three-week review nears

Police officers in Cromer making sure the public are keeping to social distancing guidelines Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Norfolk confirmed death toll rises to 75

Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals have been announced, taking the total in the county to 75. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four guilty of breaching coronavirus laws after Sainsbury’s shoplifting

Four people have been found guilty of breaching coronavirus restrictions following theft from Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Dog bites woman on bottom in park

Pakefield Park. PHOTO: Google Maps

Fire crew called after person gets locked in a pair of handcuffs

A fire crew responded to reports that somebody was trapped in a pair of handcuffs last night. PHOTO: Denise Bradley

New homes could be built at former car sales showroom site

New homes could be built on the former Harvey Lane Car Sales site in Norwich. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24