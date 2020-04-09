Council providing stay-at-home activities during Easter

Alive Lynnsport are posting fitness videos on their Facebook page to help residents keep fit whilst they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ian Burt

A council is providing activities for people to do while staying at home for Easter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Photo: Archant Library Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk. Photo: Archant Library

West Norfolk council has announced it will provide a range of activities this Easter in response to the covid-19 outbreak as it “changes the lives of everyone” in the area.

The council is promoting ‘The Reprocessors’ Challenge’ which was created by the team at Stories of Lynn to encourage children to reduce and upcycle rubbish in creative ways and a ‘virtual west Norfolk,’ where people are being asked to share their pictures and films that were taken previously in the area as part of the Love West Norfolk campaign.

It is also encouraging people to take part in fitness videos posted by Alive West Norfolk on their Facebook page of free classes that residents can take part in during the lockdown over the next few weeks.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of the council, said: “In these exceptional times it is great to see the community coming together and staff at the borough council coming up with innovative ways to keep people fit, busy and creative while they are staying at home.

Stuart Dark, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for emergency planning. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives. Stuart Dark, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for emergency planning. Picture: Norfolk Conservatives.

“Stories of Lynn and Kick The Dust young volunteers have put a lot of work into this project and I’m pleased to see it not go to waste.

“If you have any great ideas please tell us on social media and we will share them. This sort of interaction can really help people’s personal wellbeing.” MORE: 85-year-old launches lights display to show love for NHS

Neil Gromett, managing director of Alive West Norfolk said: “Once again I have to thank the Alive team, especially the personal trainers and staff at Alive Lynnsport, for coming up with this inventive way of keeping people fit and healthy during the lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

“This is just one of the things Alive is doing to help the community at this time.”

Stuart Dark, cabinet member for emergency planning, said: “These activities, aimed at giving people something to do while staying at home, are also meant to help with the positive wellbeing of our residents at this challenging time.

“And by staying at home, people are doing their bit to help the overall effort to put a halt to the spread of this virus.

“Remember the advice is ‘act like you’ve got it. Stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The Reprocessors’ Challenge can be found at storiesoflynn.co.uk/learning-during-isolation

A list of activities are available on the asklily.org.uk website.

READ MORE: Councillor makes masks for key workers and community members To keep up with coronavirus updates, please join our Facebook page here.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live.