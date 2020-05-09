Search

Your chance to win a zebra-print canoe to help save Banham Zoo

PUBLISHED: 17:45 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:45 09 May 2020

Owners of The Boathouse water sports store in Attleborough are offering the chance to win a zebra print canoe, in a bid to raise funds and save Banham Zoo. Photo: Vera costa

Steve Childs

Owners of a water sports business are offering the chance to win a zebra-print canoe, in a bid to raise money and save a Norfolk zoo from shutting its gates forever.

Steve Childs and James Dennis, from The Boathouse water sports store, in Attleborough, are doing their bit to support Banham Zoo during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since being forced to close its gates, Banham Zoo, under the Zoological Society of East Anglia, has lost 90pc of its income and has been forced to rely on public donations to carry on the vital care for its animals.

And despite The Boathouse facing its own challenges, Mr Childs and Mr Dennis said they felt compelled to help their neighbouring business.

For a minimum £5 donation on the stores givergy page, animal and water sports lovers can be in with a chance of winning a custom made Silverbirch Broadland canoe, in an inspired black and white zebra print design.

The owners said: “We live, design, and manufacture our canoes and kayaks within a stones-throw of Banham zoo.

“When we saw the EDP’s article on the pressures the zoo has been put under by the Covid-19 pandemic we had to help.”

From raffles and competitions to cheques in the post, individuals and businesses across the county have been doing whatever they can to ensure the zoo’s survival.

Claudia Roberts, from Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), said: “We are so grateful for the support from The Boathouse with this wonderful offer to raffle such a beautiful zebra striped canoe.

“Despite government funding being introduced, we are still relying 90pc on donations to save our zoos from having their gates shuts forever. Thank you so much from all the team at ZSEA”

Vera Costa, communications officer at The Boathouse, added: “We have also had our own struggles but what we have learnt is that this is a great opportunity to work together and help one another.

“We wanted to make a contribution to Banham Zoo and we have been really impressed with the response. So far we sold more than 500 tickets.

Once the lockdown is over it will be a great opportunity for the winner to go out and enjoy our beautiful local surroundings.”

To enter the competition visit, https://www.givergy.uk/zsea/































