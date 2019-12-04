Special Norwich 90s night to raise funds for two vital charities

The Bluetones lead singer Mark Morriss headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on 23rd November 2019. Picture: Steve Hunt Steve Hunt

A special music night will help to raise funds for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal and the Norwich hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

The lead singer of one of the UK's biggest indie bands is coming to Norwich for an intimate acoustic performance that will raise money for both the appeal and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Mark Morriss, lead singer of The Bluetones, will headline an evening of 90s Britpop, indie and dance at Open Norwich, in Bank Plain on Friday, February 21.

The frontman will play a acoustic set made up of his solo songs and classics from the band, which has a string of top 10 albums and singles to their name, including Slight Return, If, Marblehead Johnson and more.

He will be supported by critically-acclaimed Norwich singer/songwriter Lisa Redford and the night will also include sets by DJs from the Common People 90s night, a 90s music memorabilia raffle, giveaways and much more.

All proceeds from the event will go to the two charities.

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal aims to raise £12.5m to build a much-needed new hospice in Norwich. The new 24-bed facility will transform end-of-life care for those terminally ill in Norfolk and Waveney.

NICU is a specialist unit which cares for more than 800 sick babies in Norfolk every single year. It has literally saved the lives of hundreds of babies and any money donated will help extend the fantastic work they do.

For tickets, which cost £10, visit https://opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/gigs-events/common-people-charity-night/