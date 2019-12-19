Norwich Christmas party asking for warm clothes donation for entry

This weekend you can get free entry to a Christmas party at a Norwich bar in exchange for a donation of warm clothing or food to help those in need.

Events company Our House is hosting a free event at The Birdcage pub in Pottergate this Sunday, December 22 from 4pm until late.

They are asking attendees to donate warm clothing or food to gain entry and the items will be dropped off to local charity Relate, which run shops that fund relationship counselling, and Norwich Food Bank.

Organiser Levi de Belgeonne said: "We know that this time of year can be hard on the pocket.

"We had a conversation with The Birdcage landlady Lauren Gregory about how we could encourage people to gift something towards the people who need it.

"Everyone should be able to have warm clothes and food this time of year and Relate and food banks help with that."

The event includes music from local DJs Flint, Sevenwolves, Dogfish, SHhhh and Parish and it is for over 18s.