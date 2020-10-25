Search

Advanced search

Pub offers free chicken nuggets and chips for hungry children over half term

PUBLISHED: 13:18 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 25 October 2020

Alex and Lizzie Brake, brother and sister, owners of the Bird in Hand pub and restaurant. Photo: Alex Brake

Alex and Lizzie Brake, brother and sister, owners of the Bird in Hand pub and restaurant. Photo: Alex Brake

Alex Brake

The owners of a village pub are offering free chicken nuggets and chips to struggling families throughout half term.

The Bird in Hand pub are offering free chicken nuggets and chips for struggling families during half term. Photo: Espirit Drone ServicesThe Bird in Hand pub are offering free chicken nuggets and chips for struggling families during half term. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

The Bird in Hand pub and restaurant in Wrenningham, near Wymondham, took to Facebook on October 23, to offer their support to the community following the government’s decision not to fund free school meals during half term.

Its owners, brother and sister, Alex and Lizzie Brake, said they will be giving away free children’s meals of chicken nuggets, scampi and chips.

In the pub’s post online, they wrote: “One thing that shouldn’t be happening in the UK in 2020 is a child going to bed hungry in our local community.

“It’s not the child’s fault if their parents have got 2/3rds of their household income due to the pandemic and it’s not the child’s fault if the parent decides to spend the food budget elsewhere.

The Bird in Hand pub are offering free chicken nuggets and chips for struggling families during half term. Photo: Espirit Drone ServicesThe Bird in Hand pub are offering free chicken nuggets and chips for struggling families during half term. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

“We can’t afford to feed South Norfolk as we are facing a testing time ourselves, however if it means we need to supply a few hot basket meals to households with children that are suffering in the local area then by god we are going to do it.

“We’ve just checked our freezer, we have 40kg of chips and a few bags of Scampi and chicken nuggets we can write off.

“So, if your kids are genuinely in need of a hot meal then send me a Facebook message and I will ensure your child or children will have something hot in their tummy until the school return.”

This comes after the pub was awarded the South Norfolk Business Community Champion 2020, for their fund raising efforts amid the pandemic.

The Bird in Hand pub are offering free chicken nuggets and chips for struggling families during half term. Photo: Espirit Drone ServicesThe Bird in Hand pub are offering free chicken nuggets and chips for struggling families during half term. Photo: Espirit Drone Services

The pub’s takeaway service will be open from 5pm to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, and 12pm to 8pm on Sundays, but Mr Brake said families should message him directly, via Facebook, if they need help out of those hours.

The 36-year-old added: “Community is very important to us and we want to help in any way we can.

“If you’re in a position you can’t provide for your family, sometimes asking for help can be a difficult.

“But if someone needs hot food to take away, we can do that for them.

“Chicken nuggets, scampi and chips might not be the healthiest option, but anything is better than nothing.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

When King’s Lynn Town FA Cup takes place, ball numbers and prize money - all you need to know

King's Lynn Town are in the hat for the FA Cup first round draw Picture: Ian Burt

‘Our position is the right one’ - Norfolk MP defends voting against free school meal extension

Brandon Lewis defended his position to not fund free school meals for poor children during the school holidays. PHOTO: UK Parliament

Man arrested after police chase ends with ‘stinger’ being used to burst car tyres

A driver has been arrested after a police chase which saw a stinger used to burst its tyres and bring it to a halt. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Bomb team called to Thetford Forest after discovery of Second World War mortar

A bomb disposal team were called to Thetford Forest after a walker discovered an unexploded mortar bomb from the second world war. Photo: Christopher Taylor

Madders’ praise for Super Mario free kick

Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop looks on hopelessly as he is beaten by Norwich City's Mario Vrancic for his side's winner Credit: PA