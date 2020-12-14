The Big Thank You - Send us your appreciation messages for 2020 heroes
- Credit: Archant
There is still time to send in your thank you messages to heroes who have helped you throughout 2020.
Last week, we launched The Big Thank You campaign to give readers the opportunity to share appreciation for somebody who supported them during this unprecedented year.
We are asking for a message of up to 100 words expressing your gratitude to whatever person, organisation or group was there for you during these troubling times.
It could be anything from friendly supermarket staff to a neighbour who picked up prescriptions for vulnerable people.
These messages will then appear in print and on this newspaper's website during the period between Christmas and New Year.
You can send us messages via several ways:
You may also want to watch:
- Fill out a form from this newspaper and mail it to the address provided in your paper
- Visit this newspaper's website and fill out a form there
- Email your message to thebigthankyou@archant.co.uk
If you wish to include a photo, please do so.
