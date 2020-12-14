News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Big Thank You - Send us your appreciation messages for 2020 heroes

person

Ruth Lawes

Published: 10:40 AM December 14, 2020    Updated: 11:05 AM December 14, 2020
A thank you banner and messages of support were left outside the Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practic

A thank you banner and messages of support were left outside the Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practice by local residents. Picture: NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG

There is still time to send in your thank you messages to heroes who have helped you throughout 2020. 

Last week, we launched The Big Thank You campaign to give readers the opportunity to share appreciation for somebody who supported them during this unprecedented year.

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

We are asking for a message of up to 100 words expressing your gratitude to whatever person, organisation or group was there for you during these troubling times.

It could be anything from friendly supermarket staff to a neighbour who picked up prescriptions for vulnerable people.

These messages will then appear in print and on this newspaper's website during the period between Christmas and New Year.

You can send us messages via several ways:

  • Fill out a form from this newspaper and mail it to the address provided in your paper
  • Visit this newspaper's website and fill out a form there
  • Email your message to thebigthankyou@archant.co.uk
Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A lady taking part in Clap for Carers Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A lady taking part in Clap for Carers Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

If you wish to include a photo, please do so.

