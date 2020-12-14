The Big Thank You - Send us your appreciation messages for 2020 heroes

Published: 10:40 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:05 AM December 14, 2020

A thank you banner and messages of support were left outside the Reepham and Aylsham Medical Practice by local residents. Picture: NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG - Credit: Archant

There is still time to send in your thank you messages to heroes who have helped you throughout 2020.

Last week, we launched The Big Thank You campaign to give readers the opportunity to share appreciation for somebody who supported them during this unprecedented year.

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

We are asking for a message of up to 100 words expressing your gratitude to whatever person, organisation or group was there for you during these troubling times.

It could be anything from friendly supermarket staff to a neighbour who picked up prescriptions for vulnerable people.

The Big Thank You logo - Credit: Archant

These messages will then appear in print and on this newspaper's website during the period between Christmas and New Year.

You can send us messages via several ways:

You may also want to watch:

Fill out a form from this newspaper and mail it to the address provided in your paper

Visit this newspaper's website and fill out a form there

Email your message to thebigthankyou@archant.co.uk

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A lady taking part in Clap for Carers Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

If you wish to include a photo, please do so.