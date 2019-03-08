The Big C set to brew Big Cuppa on Norfolk Day

This Norfolk Day, Big C are encouraging as many people as possible to host a coffee morning and help raise money for the cancer charity. Picture: Big C Archant

For more than a decade, Norfolk's Big C charity has been encouraging people to put the kettle on and get baking for its Big Cuppa campaign.

Now, as the charity prepares to hosts this year's coffee morning on Norfolk Day, Saturday, July 27, it is hoping to bring together as many people as possible.

Asking individuals, cafes, offices and workplaces to all get involved, the aim of the Big Cuppa campaign is to raise funds for the charity's work to improve the lives of those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney.

Tom Holmes, event co-ordinator at Big C, said: "One thing that brings us together as a community is food and drink. That's why we have chosen to hold this year's event on Norfolk Day. It represents everything we are good at, uniting for a good cause and celebrating all things Norfolk.

"At our support centres we see first-hand the comfort that someone who is feeling vulnerable can find in being offered a cup of tea and a chat.

"It's an act of kindness and a chance for people to sit together and talk. Norfolk's Coffee Morning reflects this in that we are encouraging everyone to spend some time together, enjoying a cuppa and cake, whilst raising money for local people affected by cancer."

Charlie Hodson, a Norfolk Day ambassador and chef who along with others has donated recipe ideas to this year's Big Cuppa fundraising packs, said: "There's no better way to bring people together than through a slice of Norfolk cake and a cup of tea.

"It's the perfect synergy with Norfolk's cancer charity and the best culinary offering in Norfolk coming together to help you support a stranger you may never meet, but whose life you will change."

For more details on how to hold a Big C Big Cuppa coffee morning or to receive a fundraising pack, contact fundraising@big-co.uk or call 01603 964502.

A day dedicated to celebrating what a wonderful place our county is, Norfolk Day 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27, to get involved email norfolkday@archant.co.uk, tweet @norfolk using #NorfolkDay or log on to the Norfolk Day Facebook group.

The Norfolk Day shop which sells a range of merchandise including bunting and Norfolk Day flags, the shop can be found via: www.norfolkday.co.uk.