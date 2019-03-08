Resource centre announces powerful partnership with charity

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:35 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 14 March 2019

Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby (left) with Dr Kevin Maclusky, who is chairman of the Pear Tree Fund and a GP at Cutlers Hill Surgery. Picture: Sarah Patchett

Archant

A new resource centre to assist people with life-changing illnesses has joined forces with the Big C Cancer Charity to offer advice to those suffering with the disease.

The Pear Tree Fund, which was formerly known as Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund, are building the £880,000 centre on the land next to Cutlers Hill Surgery.

The centre will offer family services and advice on finance and benefits, as well as help individuals understand a diagnosis and how to cope with bereavement.

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at Big C said: “Since 1980, Big C has been committed to improving cancer care for local people. As a local charity, we are proud to invest in and provide support at the Pear Tree Centre, which will greatly enhance the help available to those affected by cancer in north east Suffolk and south Norfolk.”

To find out more about the centre visit peartreefund.org

