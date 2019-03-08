Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Where to get a decent cuppa in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 19:00 12 April 2019

April 21 is National Tea Day - what's your favourite brew? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

April 21 is National Tea Day - what's your favourite brew? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

It’s National Tea Day on April 21. If you love proper loose leaf tea and unusual blends, try one of these six local tearooms and cafes.

Owl Tearooms, Holt

They really understand flavours at this tearoom and thought has gone into everything from the humble breakfast bacon sandwich (made with local treacle cured bacon), to the delectable lunches and an array of homemade cakes. Tea is a passion for the team, and comes from Wilkinson’s in Norwich, supplemented by luxury French hot chocolate and coffee from Little Red Roaster. As well as all your favourite teas, be that Earl Grey or Assam, there are quirkier things too. Chai made with the tearoom’s own spice blend, for example, or the Canary Coffee (espresso with condensed and steamed milk) and Swiss Miss (hot chocolate with almond milk, roasted almonds, marshmallows and honey).

Biddy’s Tearoom, Norwich

Apothecary-like in appearance, there are two things they do very well at Biddy’s – tea…and cake. We dare you to be able to finish the slab-like pieces of rocky road and millionaire’s shortbread! Around 50 blends of tea feature on the menu, with advice available to help you choose. We rather like a simple Earl Grey with a lavender scone on the side. Another reason to visit at the moment is for the chocolate Scotch eggs, made especially for the Easter period. They alternate between Oreo, Caramel, Reese’s peanut and Crème Egg varieties.

The Folly Tearoom, Holt

Tucked away in this much-loved town by the north Norfolk coast, The Folly is a fabulous setting for a celebration over a cup of good tea. Afternoon teas are meticulously presented and include seasonal options such as Cromer crab sandwiches, while sweet treat from the menu range from fresh scones and cakes, to crisp meringues, generously sandwiched with fruit compote and cream. The tea menu is packed with exciting blends to match the quality of the food. For this time of year we recommend the Choco Folly – Sri Lankan black tea with cocoa beans, chocolate chips, rose petals and lavender, or the Easer Tea, which has inclusions such as cinnamon, cocoa, lemon and orange peel and almond.

The Teahouse, Norwich

Need to get away from shops for a little while? Nip up historic Elm Hill and into Wrights Court where alongside grandma’s fruit cake, red velvet sponge and lemon drizzle, you can take solace in a decent cuppa from the dedicated tea menu. Arctic Fire, with menthol and mint will certainly clear out the cobwebs. There’s an aromatic gunpowder green tea with cherry oil. Or give a nod to local history by picking Mrs Kent’s tea. The lightly smoked, secret blend is named apparently for a flower seller once based on Elm Hill.

Yakety Yak Tearooms, Harleston

Get into the swing of the 40s and 50s at this themed tearoom where all tea is served in bone china (many swear it tastes better). They’ve got Caramel Cream Ceylon tea with a hint of vanilla, perfumed Jasmine Blossom green tea, and a very special Bukhial TGFOB Assam from slowly-grown crops. If you’re peckish don’t miss the bacon butties, served with apple, sage and cider jelly, or perhaps a bit of cake…

The Potting Shed, Cromer

Found within Overstrang Garden Centre, The Potting Shed is a little slice of heaven for plant lover and tea guzzlers alike. The menu is packed with homemade specials, such as bubble and squeak with free-range egg, and local producers are heavily supported. These include Nelson & Norfolk Tea – think Admiral’s Earl Grey, Afternoon Ceylon, and a fruit infusion of ginger, apple, hibiscus and raspberry. The Treat Deal, priced at £4.25, gets you a slice of cake and a regular coffee or tea.

Most Read

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Heavy drinking, fights and white powder - What police saw at city club facing licence review

Owner, Mo Ali, standing outside Bollywood nightclub Karishma. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

How crack and heroin flooded the streets of Great Yarmouth

William Donkoh was jailed for 12 years. Picture: Norfolk Police

CCTV released after anti-skimming devices removed from cash machines in Norwich

Police have now released a CCTV image of the two men they would like to speak with following the incidents. Photo: Police

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting is put up at Tesco store

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man assaulted by teenagers in city

Police were called to Cattle Market Street at 11:25am to reports of a man being assaulted. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists