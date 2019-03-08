Where to get a decent cuppa in Norfolk

It’s National Tea Day on April 21. If you love proper loose leaf tea and unusual blends, try one of these six local tearooms and cafes.

Owl Tearooms, Holt

They really understand flavours at this tearoom and thought has gone into everything from the humble breakfast bacon sandwich (made with local treacle cured bacon), to the delectable lunches and an array of homemade cakes. Tea is a passion for the team, and comes from Wilkinson’s in Norwich, supplemented by luxury French hot chocolate and coffee from Little Red Roaster. As well as all your favourite teas, be that Earl Grey or Assam, there are quirkier things too. Chai made with the tearoom’s own spice blend, for example, or the Canary Coffee (espresso with condensed and steamed milk) and Swiss Miss (hot chocolate with almond milk, roasted almonds, marshmallows and honey).

Biddy’s Tearoom, Norwich

Apothecary-like in appearance, there are two things they do very well at Biddy’s – tea…and cake. We dare you to be able to finish the slab-like pieces of rocky road and millionaire’s shortbread! Around 50 blends of tea feature on the menu, with advice available to help you choose. We rather like a simple Earl Grey with a lavender scone on the side. Another reason to visit at the moment is for the chocolate Scotch eggs, made especially for the Easter period. They alternate between Oreo, Caramel, Reese’s peanut and Crème Egg varieties.

The Folly Tearoom, Holt

Tucked away in this much-loved town by the north Norfolk coast, The Folly is a fabulous setting for a celebration over a cup of good tea. Afternoon teas are meticulously presented and include seasonal options such as Cromer crab sandwiches, while sweet treat from the menu range from fresh scones and cakes, to crisp meringues, generously sandwiched with fruit compote and cream. The tea menu is packed with exciting blends to match the quality of the food. For this time of year we recommend the Choco Folly – Sri Lankan black tea with cocoa beans, chocolate chips, rose petals and lavender, or the Easer Tea, which has inclusions such as cinnamon, cocoa, lemon and orange peel and almond.

The Teahouse, Norwich

Need to get away from shops for a little while? Nip up historic Elm Hill and into Wrights Court where alongside grandma’s fruit cake, red velvet sponge and lemon drizzle, you can take solace in a decent cuppa from the dedicated tea menu. Arctic Fire, with menthol and mint will certainly clear out the cobwebs. There’s an aromatic gunpowder green tea with cherry oil. Or give a nod to local history by picking Mrs Kent’s tea. The lightly smoked, secret blend is named apparently for a flower seller once based on Elm Hill.

Yakety Yak Tearooms, Harleston

Get into the swing of the 40s and 50s at this themed tearoom where all tea is served in bone china (many swear it tastes better). They’ve got Caramel Cream Ceylon tea with a hint of vanilla, perfumed Jasmine Blossom green tea, and a very special Bukhial TGFOB Assam from slowly-grown crops. If you’re peckish don’t miss the bacon butties, served with apple, sage and cider jelly, or perhaps a bit of cake…

The Potting Shed, Cromer

Found within Overstrang Garden Centre, The Potting Shed is a little slice of heaven for plant lover and tea guzzlers alike. The menu is packed with homemade specials, such as bubble and squeak with free-range egg, and local producers are heavily supported. These include Nelson & Norfolk Tea – think Admiral’s Earl Grey, Afternoon Ceylon, and a fruit infusion of ginger, apple, hibiscus and raspberry. The Treat Deal, priced at £4.25, gets you a slice of cake and a regular coffee or tea.