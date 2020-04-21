‘This here is my home’: Norfolk care is outstanding again

A care home which provides an “exceptional level of care” has been rated “outstanding” for the second time by the Care Quality Commission.

The Beeches care home, in East Harling, has been praised for providing a “passionate” and “compassionate” service by the CQC after an inspection in March.

A CQC inspector rated the home, which comes under the Black Swan Care Group, as good for being safe, effective and caring and outstanding for being responsive and well-led.

The facility can care for up to 44 people and at the time of the inspection, on March 6, 32 residents were living at the home.

The report said: “Staff and management were fully committed to providing an exceptional level of person-centred care.

“Staff had excellent understanding of people’s support needs and personal preferences, activities were planned very closely with people to establish their individual interests.

“People were at the forefront of their care and support. The service was passionate about providing compassionate and respectful end of life care to people.”

Elsewhere in the report, it included statements from residents, including one person who said: “This here is my home, it feels like it’s my home. It makes me feel warm and safe. I love it here.”

The CQC also praised staff for being “kind, considerate” and for treating its residents with “respect and dignity”.

Care home manager Kayleigh Scarff said: “I am thrilled that The Beeches has been rated outstanding for a second time. This is an incredible achievement and my thanks go to everyone involved. The level of activity and warmth you get when you walk in the door, it doesn’t feel like a care home - it just feels like home.

“It’s a really humbling feeling that people think this is their home, even our care workers. It’s our home as well, it’s nice to be part of that family unit.”

Tom Lyons, managing director of Black Swan Care Group, praised staff who worked hard to achieve the rating for a second time, putting them in the top percentage of care homes.

Mr Lyons said: “Only 4% of care homes are rated outstanding, and to retain this rating is an exceptional achievement. This is a fantastic success for Kayleigh and her team.”