1) What will happen to Abbi when Vincent finds out that the drugs have gone? We imagine that Vincent won’t be best pleased that his drug-drop to the mysterious Wilko didn’t go as planned after Abbi passed the drug package to her friend Sam with instructions to meet Wilko at school. When he realises what he’s carrying, he storms round to see Abbi – who has already told Vincent that Wilko has the drugs – and furiously flushes the lot down the toilet. I’m sure Vincent will understand, drug dealers are renowned for their compassion.

2) Just who is tormenting Rob online? He’s stolen vodka, broken a CCTV camera (the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree – his Mum already has form for CCTV tampering) and stolen food from a food bank, but now Rob has told his online tormentor that he’s had enough and won’t follow instructions any longer. Will he keep his word? Who is the Gryd 79?

3) Did Holly kill her twin brother? The cliffhanger at the end of episode three was that Holly’s blood was found underneath her dead twin’s fingernails. So now Holly is in the unenviable position of being a missing person, a possible murder victim and a possible murderer. That’s multi-tasking.

4) Is Nick actually dead? In episode two, we thought that Sean might have killed Nick but halfway through episode three, it was revealed that he’s actually being held hostage by Sean, Ryan and fellow fisherman Krzysztof. All Nick has said, so far, is that he is sorry, and that he wants to help Sean, but he can’t. When asked why, Nick told Sean that he’d promised not to tell but refused to say who he’d promised, or why. The last we saw of Nick was his badly beaten body being dumped at the side of the road – is he actually dead this time?

5) What was Holly’s relationship with Ryan? We know that Ryan gave the Meredith family £8,000 to help them get out of debt: but why? And what was he doing with Holly at the train station? And why was that same sum of money - £8,000 – in Holly’s washed-up bag? Is it Ryan smuggling drugs into the Bay?

6) Why did Jess ask Dylan to leave? Precisely what was the row between Jess and Dylan on the night he went missing? Jess told Lisa that she told her son to leave and never come back on the night he vanished after a furious row. What could have been so terrible to make a mother say such a thing? And why isn’t Lisa insisting she explain herself?

7) Will Lisa’s chat with her children about their behaviour have any effect? And to think, in episode one she thought her biggest problem was sleeping with the chief suspect and then covering her tracks and prejudicing the case. Now she can add into the mix a drug-dealing daughter, a terrorised criminal son and the fact she’s just suggested to a family grieving one child and still missing another that they’re entitled to compensation (in other words, a crime against good taste).

* The Bay continues on ITV next Wednesday at 9pm.