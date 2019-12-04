Search

West Norfolk pub wins food and drinks awards

PUBLISHED: 17:18 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 04 December 2019

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps

A west Norfolk pub has won two food and drink awards as a result of its dedication to serving up sumptuous dishes.

The Angel at Watlington, near Downham Market, has picked up two LUX Life awards for its dedication to using local and home-made produce in its menu.

Their prestigious Food and Drink Awards recognise businesses that continue to demonstrate high levels of culinary excellence and honour those who bring new and innovative products to the table.

The Angel picked up awards in Best Fine Dining Pub Norfolk and also the Lux Culinary Excellence Award 2019: Locally-Sourced Produce.

Emily Phipps, landlord at The Angel, said: "It's absolutely brilliant to have won these awards and a complete surprise.

"Norfolk is an area of the country with some amazing pubs with brilliant reputations, so it is an honour to be included amongst them.

"It is also lovely to receive recognition and it is quality that we have accomplished this in only 12 months."

