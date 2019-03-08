West Norfolk pub nominated for prestigious award

Emily Phipps with son and Richard Crouch outside The Angel in Watlington. Picture: Emily Phipps Archant

A west Norfolk pub has been recognised as part of a national award celebrating rural businesses.

The Angel in Watlington, near Downham Market, has been nominated for a Rural Oscar award in the Countryside Alliance awards.

The annual awards, which are now open for public nomination, is a celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage.

Emily Phipps and Richard Crouch, the pub's landlords, said they were delighted the Angel has been listed in the pub category in the awards.

Miss Phipps said: "It's absolutely brilliant to have been nominated as it is completely by public vote.

"We have only been at the Angel for 12 months and in that time have refurbished the whole building inside and out.

"Both Richard and I are thrilled with all the progress this pub has made so far and look forward to seeing it continue over the coming years."

Nominations are open until Monday, December 9 and can be made online.