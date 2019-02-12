Norwich café celebrates first year in business with free pastries

That Cafe on St Augustine's Street in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A Norwich café will be celebrating its first year in business by giving its customers free pastries this weekend.

That Café, at 27 St Augustine’s Street, is marking its milestone with the offer. It will apply while stocks last, and for those customers buying a hot drink.

On Facebook, they said: “Can you believe it’s been a year?! Thank you so, so much to our customers that come in every week and keep us trading.

“Pop in over the weekend and we’ll have free pastries to go with your purchased drinks.”

When the family-run business was set up by Christopher Featherby and John White, the pair said its focus would be on locally sourced food and biodegradable packaging.

