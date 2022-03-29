Thanksgiving service for the life of Prince Philip

Prince Philip became a member of the RNLI Council in 1972. - Credit: PA

A service of thanksgiving for the life of the late Duke of Edinburgh will be held today.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021 at Windsor Castle. Until moving to the castle with the Queen during lockdown, he had lived at Wolferton, near King's Lynn, after retiring from public life in 2017.

It is not known whether his widow, the Queen, will attend as the 95-year-old monarch is said to be suffering from 'mobility issues'.

The service, at Westminster Abbey, will give thanks for the duke's dedication to family, nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

It will also pay tribute to his contribution to public life and support for more than 700 charitable organisations throughout his life.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, founded by His Royal Highness in 1956, will feature prominently in the service.

It will also incorporate some elements planned for Prince Philip's funeral in April, 2021, which could not go ahead due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

They include Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award winners and representatives from UK Cadet Force Associations lining the entry routes into the abbey for members of the Royal Family and other guests.

The event will feature singing by the choirs of Westminster Abbey, and Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The service will be conducted by Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

Doyin Sonibare, who holds her Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh Awards, will give a tribute to Prince Philip's legacy, recognising the impact of the award on young people across the globe.

In line with government guidelines at the time, there was no congregational singing at the funeral service for the Duke.

At the conclusion of the thanksgiving service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing, and the National Anthem will be sung by the congregation.

The final piece of music, The Seafarers, will be played by the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth as the guests depart.

Flowers will be in shades of red, white and blue. The larger floral arrangements will feature red roses, carnations and gerbera, white roses, eustoma and large white chrysanthemums and blue agapanthus, delphinium and eryngium (known as sea holly).