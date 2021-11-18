Opinion

A screen grab from Parliament TV of former cricketer Azeem Rafiq crying as he gives evidence at the inquiry into racism he suffered at Yorkshire County Cricket Club, at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on sport governance at Portcullis House in London - Credit: PA

“It’s only banter. Lighten up.”

A wince-inducing phrase if ever there was one.

Swap banter for bullying and it’s all about shade not light.

“It’s only bantz. Where’s your sense of humour?” is used like pleading the fifth amendment when someone’s challenged for being offensive, a get out of jail card. “Only joking, mate.”

But they’re the only person laughing.

Nobody could have listened to cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s testimony this week to the Commons Select committee about the racism he endured at the hands of colleagues and fellow cricketers at Yorkshire Cricket Club without horror.

Asian sportsmen are regularly called the P*** word, “elephant washers” and treated as second-class citizens. As a 15-year-old Muslim, Rafiq was held down and red wine poured into his mouth by a senior first-class cricketer.

His dignified and articulate testimony two hours on Tuesday would have had clubs from grassroots to professional sweating about what might land at their door next.

And I hope it does. Call it out and kick it out.

Cricket, in 2021, remains an elitist sport dominated by white men. Male, pale and stale. Class still dominates and money talks. Social mobility is welcomed as warmly as a dose of Covid.

A drinking culture is also rife at all levels of the sport.

The one after dinner speaker former cricketer I have had to endure bored an audience, of what he had presumed to be mostly men before turning up, for 45 minutes about how much he and fellow players drunk, their shameful behaviour and playing top cricket with the worst hangover.

It’s a game with a mix of ages in a team, especially at grass roots level, which, on the face of it, is positive, providing role models.

On the flip side this can be where young sports people are introduced to alcohol – literally and forcibly in Rafiq’s case - and end up joining in to fit in.

Rafiq became a heavy drinker, which is against his religion, to fit in with men old enough to know better. No respect was shown to him as an individual, a talented sportsman and as a Muslim.

Banter and sport are inextricably linked. Humour helps with the bonding, apparently. No doubt it, but where does teasing turn to hurtful, and who is the judge?

Sadly, the person delivering believes he or she can judge if their words are harmless or harmful, and that’s where the problem lies. They never can be. The only judge is the person on the receiving end, and it has nothing to do with thick or thin skin.

Banter, originally London street slang, is a playful exchange of teasing remarks.

It is not offensive and derogatory, which it has become to be.

Getting rid of the term banter as any excuse is long overdue.

Teasing or jokes abut person’s sexuality, ethnic background or disability is always off limits, as is any personal weakness or any comments designed to upset and wound.

Objecting to being humiliated isn’t being ‘touchy’ or thin skinned. No one should be made to feel humiliated and ostracised. Only the recipient can be the judge of that.

The shortage of denials from the cricket club can’t go without note. It leads us to believe that, as well as the perpetrators, those who might not have joined in and spoke out but turned a blind eye, kept quiet and are ask guilty as anyone involved.

It’s not just football, and now cricket, that need a ‘kick it out’ campaign to address it once and for all, it’s society. Claims that the English national team players used the generic name “Kevin” to refer to people of colour is simply horrific.

Stopping banter between children and making them understand it feels like to be ‘picked on’ for want of a better phrase is essential.

Rafiq’s interview should be played in schools, in clubs, in living rooms. This is what it feels like. This is a hugely talented sportsperson broken by ‘banter.’

Call out, speak out and make accountable today anyone who claims racism is banter.

Engineering a brighter future

It’s 2021, we have the cleanest most advanced technology in the world but ask a school student what an engineer is, and they think of someone in oily overalls

A serious disconnect and perception problem is leaving the UK with a 173,000 shortfall of people in the exciting science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) sectors.

All the above involve problem solving, inventing, creating fancy solutions in some of the most inspiring and challenging industries, yet engineering is still a dirty word and a little sneered at, a bit like teaching, but where would the world be without either?

Celebrities, with industry leaders, are calling for engineering to be taught in primary schools.

The shortage of engineers is costing the UK £1.5 billion a year and training young children to be engineers could transform the economy.

Schools don’t help themselves by speaking about STEM, assuming everyone knows what they’re talking about. They don’t.

The Voice star will.i.am, Major Tim Peake, Carol Vorderman, Rolls-Royce, Vodafone, and the Ministry of Defence are campaigning for children to understand the potential of exciting careers younger.

Every business that needs these skills must work with schools to make this happen, and schools must find the time to look outside their gates and do their best for their students’ futures