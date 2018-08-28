Search

Tesco shoppers asked to donate food to help those in need

PUBLISHED: 16:02 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 27 November 2018

Head chef Malcolm Falconer with Jason Hughes, Raymond Wyatt and Thomas Renicks. Food Collection drive at Rosendael, the Scottish Veterans Residence in Broughty Ferry, Dundee . Photo: Michael Schofield

©Michael Schofield. All Rights Reserved.

Shoppers at Tesco stores in Norwich are being asked to donate long-life foods to help those in need.

Shoppers at Tesco stores in Norwich are being asked to donate long-life foods to help those in need.

From November 29 to December 1, Tesco stores across the UK are taking part in an annual food collection to help charities FarmShare and The Trussell Trust.

Items donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network are shared with people who cannot afford to feed themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities which use it to provide meals for vulnerable individuals.

As part of the collection, Tesco store volunteers will greet customers with a list of items most needed by the charities, with shoppers encouraged to pick up items to donate at the end of their shop.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare, said: “For charities doing their best to feed some of the most vulnerable over the Christmas period, these donations make a huge difference.”

