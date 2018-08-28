Tesco shoppers asked to donate food to help those in need
PUBLISHED: 16:02 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 27 November 2018
©Michael Schofield. All Rights Reserved.
Shoppers at Tesco stores in Norwich are being asked to donate long-life foods to help those in need.
From November 29 to December 1, Tesco stores across the UK are taking part in an annual food collection to help charities FarmShare and The Trussell Trust.
Items donated to foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network are shared with people who cannot afford to feed themselves and their families.
Meanwhile, food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities which use it to provide meals for vulnerable individuals.
As part of the collection, Tesco store volunteers will greet customers with a list of items most needed by the charities, with shoppers encouraged to pick up items to donate at the end of their shop.
Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare, said: “For charities doing their best to feed some of the most vulnerable over the Christmas period, these donations make a huge difference.”