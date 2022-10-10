Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal

A number of Tesco products have been found to contain metal - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tesco customers have been warned not to consume a number of products after they were found to contain traces of metal.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a 'do not eat' warning for Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein 500g packs with best before dates of May 31, 2024, and August 31, 2024.

Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein packs with a best before date of May 31, 2024, have also been recalled.

An FSA spokesman said: “Tesco is recalling the above products from customers. The company has also issued a recall to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

“Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

“If you would like any further information, please contact Tesco Customer Relations on 0800 505 555.”



