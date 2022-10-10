News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Tesco customers told not to consume recalled products containing metal

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:49 AM October 10, 2022
A person has been treated for injuries after car overturned in a Norwich supermarket carpark. Photo:

A number of Tesco products have been found to contain metal - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tesco customers have been warned not to consume a number of products after they were found to contain traces of metal.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a 'do not eat' warning for Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein 500g packs with best before dates of May 31, 2024, and August 31, 2024.

Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein packs with a best before date of May 31, 2024, have also been recalled.

An FSA spokesman said: “Tesco is recalling the above products from customers. The company has also issued a recall to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.

“Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

Most Read

  1. 1 King looks set for slimmed-down coronation in June
  2. 2 Driver caught hitting speeds of more than 130mph on A47
  3. 3 'Bishy barnabee!' - 7 signs you're from Norfolk
  1. 4 'Norfolk's not up to it' - Locals strongly oppose 5,000-home town plan
  2. 5 Children "storm" Norfolk village's new £70,000 play area
  3. 6 Crime scene after city stabbing stuns onlookers
  4. 7 Thousands enjoy 'epic occasion' as new lifeboat arrives on coast
  5. 8 Farm owners 'taking back control' by opening shop and tea room
  6. 9 Pioneering pig farm manager named best in the country
  7. 10 Roast dinners which sold out every Sunday back at Norwich pub

“If you would like any further information, please contact Tesco Customer Relations on 0800 505 555.”


United Kingdom

Don't Miss

Work under way on a housing development beside the A149 Cromer Road on the outskirts of Hunstanton

Breckland Council

New town bigger than Cromer proposed for Norfolk countryside

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Rebellion Way is a new long-distance cycle route which will soon launch in Norfolk

New 233-mile cycle route exploring Norfolk countryside to launch

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The days when horses were the kings of the road. The Main Road is now the High Street

The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'

Derek James

Logo Icon
Norfolk Police at the scene of the incident along Dereham Road, Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

One person injured and three arrested following fight in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon