Norfolk Tesco stores slash price of Cadbury Freddos to 10p

After calls from the public to reduce the price of Freddos, Tesco will be selling the chocolate bars at 10p each - for one week only.

Freddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant Freddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

The bar, which ordinarily costs around 25p, will be on sale at the lower price from Monday, January 21 across all national stores, including those in Norfolk.

Cadbury reduced the price of the bar from 30p to 25p in March last year, but the public continued to call for the product to return to its original price of 10p.

Tesco’s special deal is part of a wider range of celebratory price drops which the supermarket has launched to mark its centenary year.

Chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said: “We understand that the nation wanted to see the price of the iconic Freddo chocolate bars return to the original price of 10p.

“Given we are celebrating 100 years of great value, we’re really pleased to have been able to give our customers what they want, and have some fun at the same time.”