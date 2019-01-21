Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norfolk Tesco stores slash price of Cadbury Freddos to 10p

21 January, 2019 - 14:24
Freddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Freddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Archant

After calls from the public to reduce the price of Freddos, Tesco will be selling the chocolate bars at 10p each - for one week only.

Freddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: ArchantFreddos bought from the Tesco Express on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: Archant

The bar, which ordinarily costs around 25p, will be on sale at the lower price from Monday, January 21 across all national stores, including those in Norfolk.

Cadbury reduced the price of the bar from 30p to 25p in March last year, but the public continued to call for the product to return to its original price of 10p.

Tesco’s special deal is part of a wider range of celebratory price drops which the supermarket has launched to mark its centenary year.

Chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said: “We understand that the nation wanted to see the price of the iconic Freddo chocolate bars return to the original price of 10p.

“Given we are celebrating 100 years of great value, we’re really pleased to have been able to give our customers what they want, and have some fun at the same time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Former soldier, 20, drowned in ditch after taking cocaine and ketamine

An inquest determined James Cossey drowned following a rave in Somerleyton last year. Photo courtesy of Angus Ives.

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists