'Means the world' - Book sales give boost to football club
- Credit: Supplied by Mark South
Sales of books on a charity stand at Dereham's Tesco Extra have raised more than £1,000 for a local football club.
Staff members from the store presented a cheque to Litcham FC for the £1,062.15 raised over about eight weeks in the lead-up to Christmas.
Mark South, from Tesco, said the cash was raised by people donating small sums for second-hand books.
Mr South said: "We have a table where people donate money for books at the front of the store. It's really popular, and the great thing is that the money goes back into the community.
"Any money we raise we donate to a local charity."
Mr South said the stand was part of an ongoing programme of community work at the store.
The football club said: "Thank you so much. We’d also like to thank everyone who generously denoted pre-loved books. It means the world to a small football club, it’ll help tremendously."
