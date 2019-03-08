Search

Shoppers have nothing to worry about after netting put up in store

PUBLISHED: 14:41 12 April 2019

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Shoppers have been reassured that netting being put up in a supermarket poses no danger to rare birds.

Netting has been installed in the roof eaves at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Pest controllers have been installing plastic netting at Tesco on Victoria Road in Diss prompting concerns from people about the impact on birds.

But the store chain as reassured customers that there is no evidence of rare birds nesting there and it is to keep pigeons out of the roof.

Tesco on Victoria Road in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Amongst those who raised the issue was Trish O’Neil who said: “What is this netting used for anyway? With bird numbers in serious decline the use of this netting is absolutely abhorrent.”

It follows an outcry in Norwich when the Tesco store at Harford Bridge erected netting to stop swallows from nesting. Dozens of people, including TV presenter Jake Humphrey, complained.

Pest controllers installing netting at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

The issue has gained national attention following North Norfolk Council putting netting along the cliffs at Bacton stopping sand martins from nesting. It has since said it put up too much netting and it will be removed.

Netting has been installed in the roof eaves at Tesco in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

