Supermarket opening times roundup: hours change to meet demand

Supermarkets are making changes to their opening hours. Picture: Sonya Duncan/PA Images Sonya Duncan/PA Images

Major supermarkets are changing their opening hours to help cope with shoppers’ demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sainsbury’s announced that all its stores will only open to the elderly and the vulnerable for the first hour of trading on Thursday, but will open for an hour longer so other shoppers do not miss out.

And customers will also only be able to buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular items such as toilet roll, soap and UHT milk from Wednesday onward.

Tesco has had to bring in similar purchasing restrictions to curb panic buying, particularly on anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta and toilet roll.

It announced it would be reducing the hours of all of its 24-hour stores to 6am to 10pm.

QD has announced it will be opening all its stores half an hour earlier, Monday to Saturday, between 8.30 and 9am. This slot will be dedicated to elderly customers and vulnerable people in the community, such as those with disabilities.

Iceland outlets across the country have also introduced reserved time slots to give the vulnerable and the elderly a chance to shop in stores, 9am - 11am each Wednesday.

Morrisons plans to introduce new ways of delivering groceries and more slots for customers, which are aimed at helping vulnerable people and those affected by the virus.

This list will be updated regularly.

