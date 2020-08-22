Search

Advanced search

Teen’s inquest postponed as dad on trial for murder

PUBLISHED: 13:03 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 22 August 2020

Maisie Newell, who allegedly died as a result of injuries she sustained as a baby which left her disabled. Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Watford, Herts, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder and stands trial at the Old Bailey Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

Maisie Newell, who allegedly died as a result of injuries she sustained as a baby which left her disabled. Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Watford, Herts, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder and stands trial at the Old Bailey Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old girl has been adjourned for a further pre-inquest review, while her father is standing trial accused of her murder.

Maisie Newell, from Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, died on June 28 2014.

At an inquest review on August 21, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest for a further pre-inquest review on October 2.

Her father Dean Smith went on trial at the Old Bailey on August 11.

The 45-year-old has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.

The trial continues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Par. picture: Provided by the family

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Par. picture: Provided by the family

Martin impressed with early chemistry after scoring twice during City’s friendly success

Josh Martin, left, is congratulated by Przemyslaw Placheta and Kieran Dowell, right, after his second goal against MK Dons in a pre-season friendly at Colney on Friday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Do you remember the 80s in Norwich like it was yesterday? Let’s find out

Anglia Square Norwich December 1980 Photo: Archant archive

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s like Snetterton’ - Anger over racers at city business park

There hve been multiple reports of racing drivers around Broadland Business Park in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Mike Page