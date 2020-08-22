Teen’s inquest postponed as dad on trial for murder

Maisie Newell, who allegedly died as a result of injuries she sustained as a baby which left her disabled. Her father Dean Smith, 45, from Bushey, Watford, Herts, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder and stands trial at the Old Bailey Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old girl has been adjourned for a further pre-inquest review, while her father is standing trial accused of her murder.

Maisie Newell, from Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, died on June 28 2014.

At an inquest review on August 21, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest for a further pre-inquest review on October 2.

Her father Dean Smith went on trial at the Old Bailey on August 11.

The 45-year-old has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.

The trial continues.