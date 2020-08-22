Teen’s inquest postponed as dad on trial for murder
PUBLISHED: 13:03 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 22 August 2020
An inquest into the death of a 13-year-old girl has been adjourned for a further pre-inquest review, while her father is standing trial accused of her murder.
Maisie Newell, from Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, died on June 28 2014.
At an inquest review on August 21, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest for a further pre-inquest review on October 2.
Her father Dean Smith went on trial at the Old Bailey on August 11.
The 45-year-old has admitted manslaughter but denies murder.
The trial continues.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.