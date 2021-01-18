Crews called to building fire in west Norfolk village

Published: 1:22 PM January 18, 2021

Fire crews were called to an early morning fire in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Firefighters were called to an early morning building fire in a Norfolk village.

Crews from King's Lynn South, Terrington and West Walton attended a domestic building fire on Goshold Park in Terrington St Clement just before 6.30am on Monday, January 18.

The firefighters were on scene for around one and a half hours and the stop message was received at 7.55am.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

A fire spokesman said: "The initial call came in at 6.25, so the incident lasted for around 1.5 hours and three appliances attended the incident."

You may also want to watch:

Police also attended in support of the incident and were called at around 6.30am.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene but were no longer required after it was established that there were no public safety concerns or requirements for road closures."