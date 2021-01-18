News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Crews called to building fire in west Norfolk village

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:22 PM January 18, 2021   
Fire crews were called out to rescue two sheep from the river in Norwich.Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews were called to an early morning fire in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

Firefighters were called to an early morning building fire in a Norfolk village.

Crews from King's Lynn South, Terrington and West Walton attended a domestic building fire on Goshold Park in Terrington St Clement just before 6.30am on Monday, January 18.

The firefighters were on scene for around one and a half hours and the stop message was received at 7.55am.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots. 

A fire spokesman said: "The initial call came in at 6.25, so the incident lasted for around 1.5 hours and three appliances attended the incident."

You may also want to watch:

Police also attended in support of the incident and were called at around 6.30am.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene but were no longer required after it was established that there were no public safety concerns or requirements for road closures."

Most Read

  1. 1 Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow
  2. 2 Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court
  3. 3 Floral tributes left to driver killed in A148 crash
  1. 4 Driver escapes serious injury after 4x4 flips onto roof
  2. 5 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
  3. 6 'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow
  4. 7 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
  5. 8 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
  6. 9 Jailed in Norfolk: Burglars, domestic abuse and threats to kill
  7. 10 IN PICTURES: The businesses still going strong in lockdown

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Drivers face non-essential travel fines after spate of snow crashes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus