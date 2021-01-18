Crews called to building fire in west Norfolk village
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017
Firefighters were called to an early morning building fire in a Norfolk village.
Crews from King's Lynn South, Terrington and West Walton attended a domestic building fire on Goshold Park in Terrington St Clement just before 6.30am on Monday, January 18.
The firefighters were on scene for around one and a half hours and the stop message was received at 7.55am.
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.
A fire spokesman said: "The initial call came in at 6.25, so the incident lasted for around 1.5 hours and three appliances attended the incident."
You may also want to watch:
Police also attended in support of the incident and were called at around 6.30am.
A police spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene but were no longer required after it was established that there were no public safety concerns or requirements for road closures."
Most Read
- 1 Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow
- 2 Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court
- 3 Floral tributes left to driver killed in A148 crash
- 4 Driver escapes serious injury after 4x4 flips onto roof
- 5 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
- 6 'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow
- 7 Vaccines roll-out to move on to over 70s
- 8 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
- 9 Jailed in Norfolk: Burglars, domestic abuse and threats to kill
- 10 IN PICTURES: The businesses still going strong in lockdown