WATCH: The terrifying moment three sisters were plucked from the sea amid rising tide

Dramatic footage of three sisters being rescued at sea has been re-shared to show the dangers of being cut off by the tide. Picture: RNLI Archant

Dramatic footage of three sisters being rescued at sea has been re-shared to show the dangers of being cut off by the tide.

Dramatic footage of three sisters being rescued at sea has been re-shared to show the dangers of being cut off by the tide. Picture: RNLI

The rescue at Brancaster beach, which shows three sisters who were forced to cling for their lives on to marker buoys, has been re-shared by Hunstanton RNLI to warn the public of the dangers of how quickly tides can change.

The sisters were rescued, with senior helmsman Michael Darby jumping off the boat and swimming against the current to save one of the girls who was still clinging to the buoy but had become particularly distressed.

One of the sisters in the footage is screaming desperately for help and yelling at the lifeguards to save her siblings.

Just one month ago the RNLI urged families to stay away from 'The Wreck' at Brancaster following two rescues in less than a week.

Sean Edwards, area lifesaving manager for the RNLI, said: "People visiting the beach need to be safe and be careful of tidal cut off and tide times.

"We are working very hard in relation to the wreck in Brancaster. We are discouraging people to visit it."

"It's not that people are in danger as such, people get stranded because they are cut off by the tide. When this happens they are on an island.

"This weekend the RNLI will be working with the Coastguard and National Trust in relation to the wreck in Brancaster. We are discouraging people to visit it."

The sisters in the footage, Zoe O'Donnell, who was 23 at the time, and her two siblings Molly and Daisy, both 12, were just seconds from being swept away by the sea after visiting a shipwreck in September 2013.

The twins clung to the shirt of Zoe's 29-year-old boyfriend, Nickie Davies, who guided them to a marker buoy floating nearby while he swam to the shore for help.

By the time volunteers from the RNLI sailed out on a hovercraft to try and rescue them, two of the sisters lost their grip of the buoy and were swept further out to sea.

"I thought I was going to have to stand there and watch them drown," Mr Davies, of Sefton Avenue, Wisbech, said at the time of the incident. "The lifeguards said they had about 20 seconds to save them."

After the incident Stacy O'Donnell, mother of the sisters, visited the RNLI station to watch the video footage of the rescue and thank those who saved her daughters' lives.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to the crew and what they have done for my daughters," she said. "If they had been one minute later, I don't know what could have happened.

"My eldest daughter and one of the twins had drifted quite far away. We just weren't aware of how dangerous the water could be."