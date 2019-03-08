Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: The terrifying moment three sisters were plucked from the sea amid rising tide

PUBLISHED: 16:38 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 11 September 2019

Dramatic footage of three sisters being rescued at sea has been re-shared to show the dangers of being cut off by the tide. Picture: RNLI

Dramatic footage of three sisters being rescued at sea has been re-shared to show the dangers of being cut off by the tide. Picture: RNLI

Archant

Dramatic footage of three sisters being rescued at sea has been re-shared to show the dangers of being cut off by the tide.

Dramatic footage of three sisters being rescued at sea has been re-shared to show the dangers of being cut off by the tide. Picture: RNLIDramatic footage of three sisters being rescued at sea has been re-shared to show the dangers of being cut off by the tide. Picture: RNLI

The rescue at Brancaster beach, which shows three sisters who were forced to cling for their lives on to marker buoys, has been re-shared by Hunstanton RNLI to warn the public of the dangers of how quickly tides can change.

The sisters were rescued, with senior helmsman Michael Darby jumping off the boat and swimming against the current to save one of the girls who was still clinging to the buoy but had become particularly distressed.

One of the sisters in the footage is screaming desperately for help and yelling at the lifeguards to save her siblings.

Just one month ago the RNLI urged families to stay away from 'The Wreck' at Brancaster following two rescues in less than a week.

Sean Edwards, area lifesaving manager for the RNLI, said: "People visiting the beach need to be safe and be careful of tidal cut off and tide times.

"We are working very hard in relation to the wreck in Brancaster. We are discouraging people to visit it."

"It's not that people are in danger as such, people get stranded because they are cut off by the tide. When this happens they are on an island.

You may also want to watch:

"This weekend the RNLI will be working with the Coastguard and National Trust in relation to the wreck in Brancaster. We are discouraging people to visit it."

The sisters in the footage, Zoe O'Donnell, who was 23 at the time, and her two siblings Molly and Daisy, both 12, were just seconds from being swept away by the sea after visiting a shipwreck in September 2013.

The twins clung to the shirt of Zoe's 29-year-old boyfriend, Nickie Davies, who guided them to a marker buoy floating nearby while he swam to the shore for help.

By the time volunteers from the RNLI sailed out on a hovercraft to try and rescue them, two of the sisters lost their grip of the buoy and were swept further out to sea.

"I thought I was going to have to stand there and watch them drown," Mr Davies, of Sefton Avenue, Wisbech, said at the time of the incident. "The lifeguards said they had about 20 seconds to save them."

After the incident Stacy O'Donnell, mother of the sisters, visited the RNLI station to watch the video footage of the rescue and thank those who saved her daughters' lives.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to the crew and what they have done for my daughters," she said. "If they had been one minute later, I don't know what could have happened.

"My eldest daughter and one of the twins had drifted quite far away. We just weren't aware of how dangerous the water could be."

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Kissed on the Roof event ordered not to go ahead by council

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant at Union. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

The day Canaries legend and Keith Skipper cried together

Canadian winger Errol Crossan, 4 March 1959, at Carrow Road with Terry Bly

Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

Anna Hare, owner of Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane which was named the bridalwear retailer of the year at The Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 Credit: Louisa Baldwin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists