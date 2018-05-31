Appeal after dog spotted 'running loose on railway tracks'

The dog was spotted on the railway tracks at Lowestoft. ©archant2015

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a Terrier who is running loose on railway tracks.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of the Terrier dog, which is reportedly running loose on the railway tracks near Lowestoft station on Thursday, March 5.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, they said: "We have received reports today of a terrier running loose on the railway tracks near Lowestoft station.

"If you see this dog, please remember that it could be very dangerous to enter railway property to try to catch it.

"Please let someone at the railway station know as soon as possible.

"If this dog does leave railway property and you are able to detain it safely without any risk to yourself, please contact us on 0333 016 2000 so that we can arrange to collect it as a stray.

"We do not have any matching reports of a lost dog. If you are the owner of this dog, or know who is, please contact us."

You can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.