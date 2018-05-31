Search

Advanced search

Appeal after dog spotted 'running loose on railway tracks'

PUBLISHED: 14:25 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 05 March 2020

The dog was spotted on the railway tracks at Lowestoft.

The dog was spotted on the railway tracks at Lowestoft.

©archant2015

An appeal has gone out to help trace the owners of a Terrier who is running loose on railway tracks.

The East Suffolk lost and stray dogs team is keen to find the owner of the Terrier dog, which is reportedly running loose on the railway tracks near Lowestoft station on Thursday, March 5.

Issuing an appeal for information on the East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page, they said: "We have received reports today of a terrier running loose on the railway tracks near Lowestoft station.

"If you see this dog, please remember that it could be very dangerous to enter railway property to try to catch it.

"Please let someone at the railway station know as soon as possible.

"If this dog does leave railway property and you are able to detain it safely without any risk to yourself, please contact us on 0333 016 2000 so that we can arrange to collect it as a stray.

"We do not have any matching reports of a lost dog. If you are the owner of this dog, or know who is, please contact us."

You can message the team via their East Suffolk - lost and stray dogs Facebook page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Delays for drivers after A47 crash

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

‘No effect to Norwich flights’ after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: Why Norfolk pair deserve success at Inter Counties Cross Country Championships

Norfolk athletes will be competing at the Inter Counties Cross Country Championships this weekend. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Woman’s £3,000 housing benefit fraud

Caxton Road, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

Do you have Tim Krul’s famous water bottle?

The predicted penalty shots written on Krul's water bottle during the Norwich City match against Tottenham. Picture: BBC

‘He is not exactly Brain of Britain’ - man kept £22,000 cocaine in McDonald’s bag in van

McDonald's logo. Photo credit should read: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Drink-driver caught on moped in Tesco car park after buying vodka

Gamble was caught over the drink drive limit at Tesco in Dereham Picture: Google
Drive 24